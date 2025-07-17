Video Game ‘Relooted’ Lets Players Reclaim Stolen African Artifacts

Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty

A revolutionary new video game is flipping the script on colonial narratives, and gamers are eager to play it. Read more about Relooted, the game that allows players to reclaim African artifacts from Western museums.

Relooted is set to release in 2025. The game puts players in the role of cultural heroes, tasked with recovering African artifacts that were looted during colonialism and are now displayed in Western museums. The game has already been hailed as one of the most anticipated titles of the year for its bold concept, blending gaming, history, and justice in one immersive experience.

The gameplay centers on stealth, strategy, and historical accuracy. Players are challenged to infiltrate high-security institutions — such as fictionalized versions of the British Museum and the Louvre — to retrieve stolen items and return them to their countries of origin. But this isn’t a mindless action game. Relooted is carefully designed to provoke critical conversations about cultural repatriation and the lingering impacts of colonial theft.

AJ+ journalist Yara Elmjouie recently sat down with one of the game’s producers to learn more about the team behind Relooted. The developers say they were inspired by real-life debates surrounding restitution of African artifacts, including the long-standing calls for the return of the Benin Bronzes and other stolen treasures housed in European institutions.

“Our goal was to create a space where people could not only learn about the history of colonial looting but also imagine what justice could look like,” one of the producers shared. “In a world where those conversations are often stalled by bureaucracy, Relooted gives players the power to act.”

The timing of the game’s release couldn’t be more relevant. Around the globe, activists, scholars, and governments are demanding the return of looted cultural items. Institutions like the British Museum and Germany’s Humboldt Forum have faced increasing pressure to repatriate artifacts, many of which were acquired through force or deception during the colonial era.

Gamers and critics alike are praising Relooted for using interactive media to amplify this issue. Social media has lit up with excitement, with many calling the game a “must-play” and a “cultural reckoning in pixels.”

While the game has yet to receive a rating, it’s already being applauded for pushing boundaries and confronting historical injustice head-on. In Relooted, the past isn’t just remembered, it’s rewritten.

With its powerful message and groundbreaking gameplay, Relooted is shaping up to be one of the most impactful video games of the decade.

Check out the interview from AJ+ below:

