Texas Dems Fight Redistricting Effort Through Filibusters

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a special legislative session this month, most assumed it would be focused on providing relief for those affected by the recent flooding in the state. Democrats both in Texas and nationwide were shocked to find a rare, mid-decade redistricting effort also on the docket. As a result, Texas Democrats are implementing every delay tactic at their disposal to stall the GOP’s redistricting plan.

According to the Texas Tribune, Democrats in both the state House and Senate promised to filibuster, break quorum, and drag out hearings as the special session began on Monday. House Democrats sent a letter to Gov. Abbott saying they “refuse to engage in any other legislative work until after adequate flood relief and disaster mitigation legislation are passed and signed by the Governor.” In the state Senate, Democratic legislators spent nearly four hours meticulously debating the procedural rules surrounding the redistricting process.

Texas Democrats, who are the minority in both the state Senate and House, are unlikely to be able to get the votes necessary to outright stop the redistricting effort, leaving them with few legislative avenues to fight back.

“We’ll do whatever we can as the minority to stop it, but if we can’t, if reality deprives us of that option, the story is what they’re doing,” Dallas Senator Nathan Johnson told the Tribune. “We will fight like hell to stop this, but we’re not the ones who are doing it.”

Houston Rep. Gene Wu, chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, has criticized the surprise redistricting, saying state Republicans are exploiting the recent floods to play political games. “We will see if they prioritize what Texans have actually demanded first, or will they prioritize their politics and the shenanigans and their games?” Wu told the Tribune.

Wu added that House Democrats are dedicated to using every method at their disposal to slow down if not outright block the redistricting effort. “If Republicans and Donald Trump [are] allowed to cheat our democracy … without any kind of resistance, then there is no hope for us anywhere in this nation,” Wu told the Tribune.

Redistricting usually happens every 10 years in response to new census data. Texas’ current electoral map was drafted in 2021, with Republicans controlling 25 of the state’s 38 House seats. The mid-decade redistricting is happening at the behest of President Trump, who wants to protect the Republican control of the House, as Democrats only need a net gain of three seats for control to flip 2026.

Surprisingly, not all state Republicans are on board with the redistricting effort, with Gov. Abbott initially expressing unease about the plan. There’s concern among Texas Republicans that a new map would stretch Republican voters too thin and could potentially put several incumbent jobs at risk.

If anything, the redistricting effort is proof that the GOP is willing to risk shooting itself in the foot if it makes Trump happy.

Texas Democrats aren’t the only ones prepared to fight the state’s redistricting efforts, as several Democratic officials have publicly floated the idea of redrawing electoral maps in their own states. Despite decrying the Texas redistricting effort as blatant gerrymandering, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is reportedly exploring a plan to draw new maps in several battleground states.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been the most vocal about going tit for tat with Texas in the redistricting battle. “We can act holier than thou. We can sit on the sidelines, talk about the way the world should be. Or, we can recognize the existential nature that is this moment,” Newsom said during a news conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

I’m of two minds when it comes to partisan redistricting. It’s inherently undemocratic and, regardless of where you sit politically (far, far left in ya boy’s case), someone always ends up disenfranchised. That said, it’s abundantly clear the GOP doesn’t care about democracy or the basic rule of law.

The GOP has been fighting dirty for well over the last decade, and the Democratic party has largely responded with empty gestures and angry letters. It’s a bit strange they suddenly want to boss up by undercutting democracy, but I guess it’s better than doing nothing?

