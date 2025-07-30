OK Education Head Ryan Walters Investigated For Lewd Images On Work TV

Source: ryanwaltersforoklahoma.com / other

I tell you, it’s always the folks loudly proclaiming their moral superiority that wind up being the biggest weirdos. Oklahoma’s anti-woke, anti-DEI Education Superintendent Ryan Walters is under investigation after allegedly having images of naked women on his TV during a closed-door meeting.

According to AP News, Board members Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage allege seeing a video with naked women on Ryan Walters’ TV during an executive session meeting. When Carson asked Walters to turn off the video, he acted confused over the request before turning off the television. Board member Chris Van Denhende couldn’t see the TV but said “something was on the screen that should not have been,” given his reaction to the content.

Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services requested the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office launch an investigation into the allegations against Ryan Walters, though a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office told AP they weren’t sure any laws were broken. The Office of Management and Enterprise Services handles technology and human resources for the state, so while laws may not have been broken, if the allegation is proven true, Walters could have violated the state’s workplace policy.

As someone who has worked for several government offices, I can tell you right now that watching potentially pornographic material on a workplace device is one of the first things they tell you not to do during orientation.

In fact, I’m pretty sure that’s true of nearly every job any of us has worked.

Walters issued a statement on Sunday saying, “Any suggestion that a device of mine was used to stream inappropriate content on the television set is categorically false. I have no knowledge of what was on the TV screen during the alleged incident, and there is absolutely no truth to any implication of wrongdoing.”

Listen, I’m not here to judge a man for being a freak, simply because I know what I’m about. Whatever Ryan Walters wants to do in the privacy of his home is his business. The problem is that he allegedly wasn’t doing this in his home, but in his workplace. That’s simply a level of freak I cannot condone nor comprehend.

It’s not like this is a politically motivated attack, as Carson and Deatherage were appointed by Oklahoma’s conservative Republican governor. Ryan Walters has alienated both state Republicans and educators with his embrace of culture war issues. He’s previously called Oklahoma teachers’ unions “terrorist organizations,” and called teachers “Marxists” for wanting pay equity. Walters mandated that the Bible be taught in Oklahoma schools and vowed to strictly enforce the federal government’s anti-DEI mandate.

“I would have thought he and I would have agreed on 80% of things. … His ego has gotten in the way of who he really is,” former Republican state Rep. Mark McBride told HuffPost in 2023. “I don’t have the luxury of fighting the culture wars,” McBride added. “I need to do my job. I’m focused on funding, on money.”

Ryan Walters seems to be yet another weirdo who weaponized the culture war into a position of power, and as a result, he doesn’t appear to have the support of the state GOP or educators during this scandal. Which is kind of crazy, because it’s not like the GOP actually cares about sex scandals.

Heck, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin (R) recently said on the Senate floor that the Republican party is trying to give Trump “cover” over his potential involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Do you know how trash you have to be for your peers to be more willing to go to the mat over Jeffrey Epstein than you?

For his part, Walters seems unbothered about the allegations. His most recent tweet reveals he’s more concerned about what Twitter’s AI chatbot, Grok, thinks about his ability as Education Superintendent than the people he actually works with.

This is clearly a man who has his priorities in check.

