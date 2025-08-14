Black Freedom Fund Aims For $200M Endowment To Sustain Racial Justice Work

Source: Ira L. Black – Corbis / Getty

Launched in 2020 in response to the national reckoning over racial injustice following the murder of George Floyd, the California Black Freedom Fund—the largest pooled fund in the country dedicated to Black-serving organizations—has announced bold plans to expand into a $200 million endowment, according to the Associated Press.

Originally housed within the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the fund officially spun off on July 1 and rebranded itself as the Black Freedom Fund to reflect its new, national focus. In just five years, the fund has raised over $97 million, directing $45 million in grants to 206 Black-led and Black-serving organizations across California. The remaining funds have been set aside to help launch the endowment.

Marc Philpart, the fund’s executive director and president, said the endowment would allow for $10 million in annual grant-making—without touching the principal—ensuring long-term support for Black communities and the organizations that serve them.

The Black Freedom Fund’s initiatives.

Since its founding, the Black Freedom Fund has been a steadfast force in strengthening Black-led movements and institutions. The fund supports organizations working across sectors—from criminal justice and healthcare to arts, culture, and advocacy—ensuring that funding reaches those in need and that solutions are created to bolster and uplift Black people nationwide.

Notably, the fund spearheaded the Black LA Relief & Recovery Fund, distributing $2.3 million in donations from both local and national partners to support communities impacted by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County earlier this year. Developed in partnership with the California Community Foundation, the initiative was rooted in a community-led approach to equitable disaster recovery.

Philpart noted that the fund’s mission is not just about responding to crises; it’s about building lasting infrastructure.

“When a crisis occurs in the Black community, philanthropy parachutes in, there’s a wave of support, and then as soon as the news cameras turn away, the support recedes,” he told AP News. “We need enduring institutions that are led by and committed to the Black community in ways that have a lasting impact.”

One of the fund’s flagship programs is the Legal Education, Advocacy, and Defense (LEAD™) for Racial Justice Initiative, which offers pro bono legal consulting and training for nonprofits. The program is built on a simple but critical truth: racial justice funding is legal. LEAD™ equips organizations with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate legal gray areas and stand firm in their missions.

“Through training, organizational assessments and technical assistance, and forward-looking solutions, LEAD for Racial Justice builds capacity for nonprofits and foundations and strengthens our collective resolve to advance racial justice,” the Black Freedom Fund’s website notes.

Philpart revealed that some major donors—such as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an early supporter of the fund—have scaled back on their donation commitments due to federal efforts initiated under the Trump administration to dismantle race-conscious grant-making and DEI programs.

Philpart remains undeterred. He is focused on cultivating a new wave of donors willing to stand by racial equity, even as it faces mounting legal and political challenges. So far, he’s found great support.

“People have rallied to us and really doubled down on their commitments to support Black freedom and Black power,” he shared. “That is the most telling thing coming out of this moment — that there is a critical mass of leaders throughout the country who care very deeply about the community.”

