Diddy’s Former Stylist Files Sexual Assault, Battery Lawsuit

Another day, another allegation of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ doing something absolutely abhorrent. Deonte Nash, Diddy’s former stylist, filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court accusing Diddy of sexual abuse and violence.

According to CBS News, Deonte Nash was Diddy’s stylist from 2008 to 2018. Nash’s lawsuit alleges that he was sexually assaulted by Diddy on “multiple occasions,” leading to his resignation in 2018. Despite no longer working for him, the lawsuit alleges that Diddy “continued to threaten Mr. Nash after his employment ended.”

“Nash personally experienced sexual, physical, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of Defendants during his ten-year employment,” including “forced tests of loyalty and manipulation, sexual harassment and sexual assaults, physical violence and manhandling, labor trafficking, threats of harm, and threats of death,” the lawsuit against Combs reads.

During Nash’s tenure with Diddy, he also worked as a stylist and creative director for R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who also accused Diddy of sexual assault in a 2023 lawsuit. Several of Nash’s allegations stem from interactions with Ventura. One such incident allegedly occurred between 2013 and 2014 when Diddy learned that Nash and Ventura went out to dinner without his permission. The following day, Diddy allegedly threw” Nash “onto the car and violently strangled him.”

Deonte Nash’s lawsuit alleges another incident occurred in 2014 when Diddy and his security entered Nash’s home without his permission and “confiscated Mr. Nash’s keys and phone while they forcibly searched the house” for Ventura.

“After enduring years of abuse, I finally found the courage during the criminal trial, and I am now ready to take action,” Nash said in a statement. “Sean Combs has never taken accountability for the years of harm he inflicted on me and so many others.” Nash is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages as well as a jury trial.

Earlier this year, Diddy was the defendant in a federal criminal trial stemming from prostitution, racketeering, and sex trafficking charges. Both Nash and Ventura testified against Diddy during the trial.

During the trial, Ventura testified that she was repeatedly physically and sexually abused by Combs over the course of their relationship. She testified about a 2016 incident, which was caught on surveillance video, that showed Combs violently assaulting her in the hallway of a California hotel.

Nash also testified in the trial that Combs threatened Ventura and that he “would beat her.”

Nash testified about a time when Combs allegedly grabbed a sleeping Ventura by the hair and started hitting her “pretty hard.” Nash said Ventura’s head hit a bed frame and started bleeding, and Combs then told her, Nash and an assistant, “Look what y’all made me do.”

Nash testified he dialed 911 but was told to hang up. He said he feared retaliation but did tell some of Combs’ employees about the alleged abuse and told jurors Combs got physical with him a few times.

While Diddy was found guilty of the prostitution related charges, he was cleared of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Diddy is due to be sentenced Oct. 3. While the maximum time he faces is 20 years, his attorneys have argued he should receive no more than 14 months, which is the amount of time he’s already served and would result in his immediate release. Over 75 people have submitted character letters in support of Diddy ahead of his sentencing, including City Girls rapper Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee.

