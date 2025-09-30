Prosecutors Seek 11-Year Sentence For Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Source: Getty / General

This Friday, Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to be sentenced in the federal criminal trial that found him guilty on two counts related to prostitution. While the defense is arguing that Diddy should be released for time already served, the prosecution revealed it wants an 11-year sentence for the disgraced music mogul.

According to CBS News, the prosecutors filed their sentencing recommendation just after midnight and included letters from several of Diddy’s accusers on how his violent actions impacted their lives. “His crimes of conviction are serious and have warranted sentences over ten years in multiple cases for defendants who, like Sean Combs, engaged in violence and put others in fear,” the prosecutors wrote in the presentence submission.

In July, Diddy was acquitted on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, but was found guilty on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy could’ve potentially faced life in prison if he had been found guilty of the more severe charges.

Diddy’s defense attorneys have argued that he should only be sentenced to 14 months, which would represent his time already served in federal custody. They argued that Diddy has become a changed man during his time in custody and realizes how his rampant drug use fueled his violent outbursts.

“He is not the victim,” prosecutors wrote. “The Court should focus on the very real effects that the defendant’s conduct had on the lives of the actual victims, his victims.” Judge Arun Subramanian has previously denied the defense attorneys’ request for bail ahead of sentencing, saying that Diddy “fails to satisfy his burden to demonstrate an entitlement to release.”

Ahead of his sentencing, over 75 people sent character letters in support of Diddy, including Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee of the City Girls. I can’t help but give a large amount of side-eye to those who wrote in support of Diddy, considering the heartbreaking testimony of his ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, during the trial.

Ventura testified that Diddy coerced her to participate in “freak offs” where she had to perform sexual acts with male prostitutes. ​​”These events were degrading and disgusting, leaving me with infections, illnesses, and days of physical and emotional exhaustion before he demanded it all again. Sex acts became my full-time job, used as the only way to stay in his good graces,” Ventura testified. She added that Diddy would become physically abusive, which leaked security camera footage essentially confirmed last year.

“My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality. I have, in fact, moved my family out of the New York area and am keeping as private and quiet as I possibly can because I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution toward me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial,” Ventura added.

No matter which way Diddy’s sentencing goes on Friday, his legal troubles aren’t entirely over. Diddy’s former stylist, Deonte Nash, filed a lawsuit last week, alleging Diddy subjected him to physical and sexual abuse.

