Trump Threatens Jail For Chicago Mayor & Illinois Governor

Can He Do That? Trump Threatens Jail For Chicago Mayor & Illinois Governor For Opposing National Guard Deployment

Trump has recently escalated pressure to arrest the Chicago Mayor and Illinois Governor, but does he actually have the power to do so?

Published on October 9, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Donald Trump has asserted that Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson should be “jailed” or face criminal consequences for resisting his calls to send in the National Guard during recent unrest. Trump’s suggestion is part of a broader push to elevate law-and-order rhetoric heading into the 2026 election. In doing so, he’s making the refusal to approve Guard deployment a point of political conflict. Although his legal basis for ordering detentions is suspect and has little grounding in existing law, he portrays Pritzker and Johnson as obstructing public safety.

The context behind this discussion stems from Chicago (and other parts of Illinois) seeing surges in violence or unrest, in some instances tied to gang activity or protests. Trump and his supporters argue that local and state authorities are failing to maintain security and that only a robust federal (or Guard) presence can put an end to the chaos. Illinois Democratic leadership, including Pritzker and Johnson, has resisted or delayed approving full National Guard deployment, citing concerns about militarizing civilian governance, respect for local authority, civil rights, and overreach.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Speaks During A News Conference In Chicago, Illinois
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Legally and politically, Trump’s claims face substantial obstacles. The U.S. Constitution and federal statutes tightly regulate the use of military and Guard forces in domestic settings, particularly in policing or quelling unrest (the Posse Comitatus principle, the Insurrection Act, etc.). Courts have historically resisted efforts to convert civilian officials into prisoners for refusing compliance with presidential orders that lack clear statutory backing. Declaring a governor or mayor a criminal for declining a deployment invites constitutional challenges over the separation of powers and federalism. Presently, there’s no mechanism that would realistically support Trump’s threat, especially since no legal proceeding appears to be in motion.

In terms of where things currently stand, the standoff is rhetorical mainly and symbolic so far. Trump is indeed escalating the pressure, seeking to frame the local leadership as weak or lawless.

Meanwhile, Pritzker and Johnson maintain that they’re acting responsibly, pushing back against what they see as dangerous overreach. Whether this evolves into litigation or an executive push to use extraordinary powers remains to be seen.

For now, the balance of power and existing legal safeguards heavily favors the Chicago Mayor and Illinois Governor resisting but we’ll keep you informed about any new developments or important updates about.

