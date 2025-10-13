Subscribe
Education

Arthur Blank Foundation Donates $50M To HBCUs In Atlanta

Investing In The Future: Arthur Blank Foundation Donates $50M To HBCUs In Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner is supporting nearly 10,000 students with "gap scholarships."

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

arthur-blank-hbcu-donation-atlanta
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Arthur Blank’s latest move is nothing short of monumental. Through the Arthur Blank Foundation, he has pledged $50 million over the next 10 years to support four of Atlanta’s most storied HBCUs (Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, Spelman College) with “gap scholarships” for students who are nearing graduation but have exhausted other financial aid. The idea is to lift the burden from students who are academically qualified but financially stuck, helping nearly 10,000 learners complete their degrees.

To understand the depth of this move, it is helpful to examine the Arthur Blank Foundation itself. Blank, co-founder of Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, has committed to giving away more than half of his wealth and has already funneled over $1.5 billion into causes across education, the arts, health, and infrastructure. In Georgia, his foundation has already supported HBCUs through previous gifts, including $10 million directed to Spelman for an innovation lab and $6 million to upgrade athletic facilities at various campuses. In this context, the new $50 million pledge represents the single most significant gift to HBCUs made by the Arthur Blank Foundation to date.

HBCUs hold a legacy that is both rich and resilient.

For over a century, they have been institutions of opportunity, educating generations, cultivating leadership, fueling movements, and evolving despite systemic underfunding and external barriers. Many of their students come from low-income households, first-generation college families, or areas with fewer resources. A large part of the attrition (students dropping out before finishing) is due not to capability, but to gaps in funding near the finish line when all other forms of aid have run out. The new scholarship pledge is precisely calibrated to address that “last mile” struggle.

2025 Spelman College Commencement Ceremony
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

So how might this incoming money be used in practice?

Gap scholarships would enable students to focus full-time on completing their coursework, rather than juggling extra jobs or accumulating debt. Funds could underwrite costs such as fees, textbooks, or living expenses that are often overlooked. Beyond direct student support, campuses might allocate portions towards administrative capacity to better manage retention, counseling and advising services, bridge programs, or improved infrastructure because making graduation easier is about more than covering tuition. When more students cross the finish line, alumni networks strengthen, institutional prestige grows, enrollment stabilizes, and the long-term cycle of reinvestment gains momentum.

This gift is more than charity. It’s a strategic reinvestment in legacy, promise, and future leaders. It also emphasizes a truth long known: when HBCUs succeed, communities succeed. Shout out to Arthur Blank for making a difference!

SEE MORE:

MAGA Plans To Invade HBCU Homecomings: What Students Should Do

Why TSU Students Running MAGA Off Their Campus Matters

Related Tags

Atlanta Atlanta Falcons Education HBCU scholarship

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Trump White House
News

Indiana Redistricting Push Stalls As Utah Potentially Has ‘Dummymandered’ Map

EGYPT-US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT
Opinion

Trump Forgets Who Was President On Jan. 6, Claims Agents With The ‘Biden FBI’ Were Sent To Infiltrate

Chicago South Shore ICE Raid
Opinion

Trump’s Chicago ICE Raid: A Real Estate Blueprint To Militarize, Dispossess, Gentrify?

Presidential Advisor Stephen Miller Speaks To Press At The White House
News

Stephen Miller Faces Blacklash After Citing Trump’s ‘Plenary Authority’ On CNN Interview

Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

Opinion

Letitia, Lisa, Fani, And Marilyn: When Humbling Black Women Is A Political Game

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection
Opinion

Kamala Harris Had A Blunt Message For The Trump Administration: ‘These Motherf–kers Are Crazy!’

Colin Jost as Pete Hegseth on SNL
Opinion

White House Offers Weak, Passive-Aggressive Response To ‘SNL’ Sketch Mocking Trump And Hegseth

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close