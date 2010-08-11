Blagojevich Jury Hints At Deadlock; Ask For Help

Jurors in the corruption trial of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich asked the judge for guidance on how to proceed if they can’t reach a unanimous verdict, the judge said during a hearing.

U.S. District Judge James B. Zagel in Chicago read the panel’s note in a full courtroom today as Blagojevich and his brother and co-defendant Robert listened, along with their attorneys and prosecutors.

“In a situation where jurors cannot agree on a unanimous decision,” Zagel read, “what should the next logical step be?” The note is the third since jurors started deliberating on July 28.

