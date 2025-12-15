5 Songs By Carl Carlton That You Need On Your R&B Playlist

1 of 5 ❯ ❮

Source: Adam Bettcher / Getty Funk and R&B singer Carl Carlton has died at 73, leaving behind a legacy that helped define soul and funk music across generations. His son, Carlton Hudgens II, confirmed the news on Sunday, Dec. 14, sharing a tribute on Facebook alongside a photo of his father. "RIP Dad, Legend Carl Carlton, singer of 'She's a Bad Mama Jama,'" he wrote. "Long hard fight in life, and you will be missed." In another post, he added, "R.I.P. Dad, You can finally rest now. Always love you." Carlton had suffered a stroke six years ago, though an official cause of death has yet to be announced by the singer's family, according to PEOPLE and SoulTracks. As we mourn the loss of this incredible music legend, here are 5 songs every R&B fan needs to know by Carl Carlton. Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty 1. "I Can Feel It" – 1971 Born Carlton Hudgens in Detroit in 1952, Carlton began his music career at a young age, recording in the 1960s under the name Little Carl Carlton. He later dropped the nickname and found early success in 1971, when his single "I Can Feel It" reached the Billboard Soul Singles chart. The song was a raw, emotional expression of love and longing, showcasing the gritty, heartfelt vocal style that would become his signature.

2. “Everlasting Love” – 1974 Carlton reached mainstream success in 1974 with his cover of “Everlasting Love,” which reached No. 6, cracking the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, a joyful and optimistic declaration of romantic devotion, introduced him to a wider pop audience while maintaining his soul roots. It remains one of the most recognisable versions of the classic love song.

3. “Smokin’ Room” – 1974 The same year, the Michigan native would grace the charts again with his song “Smokin’ Room,” which reached the 91st spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks straight, a sensual love ballad beloved by fans far and wide.

4. “She’s A Bad Mama Jama” – 1981 But his most iconic release came in 1981 with “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She Built, She Stacked).” The funk anthem celebrated confidence, beauty, and female power, earning a Grammy nomination and later surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify, according to PEOPLE. The track became a cultural staple, sampled by numerous artists and featured in films like Miss Congeniality 2 and Fat Albert, as well as TV shows such as Friends, the outlet noted.

5. "I Wanna Be Your Main Squeeze" – 1975 Another fan favourite, "I Wanna Be Your Main Squeeze," leaned into playful flirtation and smooth groove, highlighting Carlton's ability to blend romance with dance-floor-ready funk. Following news of his death, tributes poured in from across the music world. "With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of the legendary Carl Carlton," funk group Confunkshun wrote on Facebook. "His voice, talent, and contributions to soul and R&B music will forever be a part of our lives and the soundtrack of so many memories." Fans also poured into the comments section of Carlton's son's post, sending their condolences. ​​One fan penned, "Sending Prayers to the family. So sorry, I feel like a part of my childhood has left…Thank you for the music, Mr. Carl Carlton…Rest In Paradise." Another added, "I'm so sorry for your loss, no harder loss than that of a parent. Sending you prayers and healing. He was an icon!" Though Carl Carlton is gone, his music—and the feeling it created—continues to live on.






