Subscribe
Close
Opinion

Alex Pretti: DOJ Will Conduct Civil Rights Investigation

DOJ Announces It Will Finally Do Its Job And Investigate The Killing Of Alex Pretti

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the DOJ will conduct a civil rights investigation in the death of Alex Pretti.

Published on January 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shanelle, Booker, Georgia, Middle District
Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Welp, after weeks of resorting to propaganda and victim-blaming in hopes of spinning the killings of Minnesota citizens and protesters at the hands of violent, trigger-happy immigration agents, it appears that the federal government has finally been shamed into doing its job.

On Friday, Jan. 30, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it will conduct a civil rights investigation into the death of Alex Pretti, the Veterans Affairs nurse who DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, FBI Director Kash Patel, and President Donald Trump tried to portray as an armed “domestic terrorist” who attacked agents with the intent to kill or cause “maximum harm” not even a full week ago.

The announcement was made by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and it “marked a major turnaround in the Trump administration’s approach to the case, which officials had initially said would be confined to a relatively narrow use-of-force inquiry by the Department of Homeland Security,” as the New York Times noted.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that Blanche appeared to caution reporters against characterizing the investigation as anything other than a standard federal investigation.

“We are looking at everything that would shed light on what happened that day,” he said during a news conference.

Look, most people—those who aren’t MAGA-fied bootlickers who will deny what their own eyes see on camera in favor of whatever narrative keeps their heads in the sand (and by “sand,” I mean Trump’s rust-orange-tinted ass)—don’t need any more “light” shed on what happened. We all saw it from multiple angles. We saw Pretti come between agents and a protester—whom they were also abusing for no discernible reason—just before he was shot multiple times and killed.

The Trump administration is currently being blasted by Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike over Pretti’s killing and the lies the government told in a failed attempt to sweep it under the rug, as with the killing of Renee Nicole Good, for which people are still waiting for a proper investigation.

Up until now, all the Trump administration has done amid the massive outrage over these killings is serve subpoenas to Democratic leaders in Minnesota—accusing them of obstructing ICE, arrest anti-ICE protesters in St. Paul, along with journalist Don Lemon, who was taken into custody just for covering the protest, announce an arbitrary investigation Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s finances, and target documented immigrants in Minnesota in an effort to remove their legal status.

Blanche was probably right to warn people not to get their hopes up that the DOJ will launch a robust or even significant investigation into Pretti’s killing, which honestly, is only the tip of the ICEberg of violent actions by federal agents that need to be investigated, along with the corrupt, propaganda-reliant federal government that keeps enabling them.

SEE ALSO:

Nationwide Strikes, Protests Against ICE This Weekend

Is ICE A Terrorist Organization? Intelligence Expert Malcolm Nance Explains

Related Tags

Alex Pretti Department of Homeland Security Deputy Attorney General Donald Trump Greg Bovino ICE Kash Patel Kristi Noem Minnesota Stephen Miller Todd Blanche U.S. Department of Justice White House

Stories From Our Partners

    More from NewsOne
    Trending
    A glass of milk isolated on a wood table background.
    Opinion  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

    What Does The Trump Administration’s ‘Milk Bill’ Mean For Black Children?

    Comment
    DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Briefs On Vast Winter Storm Impacting The US
    Opinion  |  Zack Linly

    Trump Defends Kristi Noem, Who Throws Stephen Miller Under The Bus…And The ICE Fallout Continues

    Comment
    ICE And Other Federal Agents Bring Immigration Enforcement Crackdown To Maine
    News  |  Zack Linly

    Maine Citizens Monitoring ICE Activity Say Feds Are Coming To Their Homes To Intimidate Them

    Comment
    ICE shooting Saturday, January 24, 2026
    Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Monique Judge

    Video: ICE Shoots And Kills US Citizen In Minneapolis. Again

    Comment
    Sen. Bernie Sanders Campaigns For President In New Hampshire With Rep. Ilhan Omar
    Opinion  |  Zack Linly

    Trump Says DOJ Is Investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Finances. We All Know What That’s Really About

    Comment

    NewsOne

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close