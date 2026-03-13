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Snap On Sneed! Rookie News Anchor’s Memphis Roast Goes Viral

Rob Sneed, the newly appointed anchor at FOX13 Memphis, received a warm welcome from his community: a heartfelt social media roast!

Published on March 13, 2026
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There’s nothing like getting through your first day at a new job. Whether just joining the workforce or a seasoned vet in the world of employment, those “newbie nerves” just never seem so easy to shake.

Now, add your entire city, giving you the roast session of a lifetime to welcome you in; that’s the current reality for the newly appointed anchor at FOX13 Memphis, Rob Sneed.

However, don’t cry or cape for our dear Black brother — not only was it all in good fun, but he’s also clearly been enjoying all the clever snaps based on his jovial replies in the comments section on his now-viral Facebook announcement post.

RELATED: Corhonda ‘Hooda’ Dawson Makes Record-Breaking Scuba Dives

Sneed, who officially starts as an anchor in just over a week (March 22), was all smiles as he revealed his schedule — reporting during the week and anchoring weekend nights — while taking time to open up his DMs for story tips and give a shoutout to good ol’ grams by writing, “👋🏾 Hey Grandma!! I’m on TV!!!!😜”

Like clockwork, hundreds of commenters have swarmed the post since it was posted to commemorate his debut as a reporter for the hours of 5:00 p.m. CDT and 6:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday (March 11). Be it his “assistant principal looking ahh,” the top-liked “sophisticated meerkat looking ahh,” the very creative “MLK I have a dream baby suit wearing azz,” or our personal favorite, “Kawhi Leonard lookin ahh,” there were no feelings spared — Sneed himself wrote in response to the latter, “ouchhhhh🤣💀💀💀💀💀.”

We join the many in anticipation who are excited to catch his weekend debut — Teddy Pendergrass with the fresh cornrows lookin’ ahhh! — as he’ll definitely have lots to cover:

Overall, we’re just glad good ol’ Rob has been a good sport throughout it all. The culture of roasting in Memphis is an endeared pastime that has proudly been passed down among generations of Memphians. Let’s just say it takes some serious tough skin to survive in Tennessee!

Congratulations to Rob Sneed on his new gig as a reporter and anchor for FOX13 Memphis! Head to Facebook to see some of the funniest regional roasts ever, and take a look below for a handful of X users who got in on the fun as well:

1.

via @The_DocHolliday

2.

3.

via @WhoTfIsBravo

4.

via @entuesyastic

5.

via @APDub

6.

via @McclainMedia__

7.

via @LadiePea

8.

via @DossMane89

9.

via @Ryanspeaks140

10.

via @inkmaster95

SEE ALSO:

Arrest Warrant Issued For Paralyzed Black Man Who Exposed Conditions In Memphis Jail With Cellphone Video

Memphis Courts And Jails Overwhelmed From Arrests By Trump Task Force 

Related Tags

Black news anchors Fox News Memphis Memphis, Tennessee Tennessee viral Viral News

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