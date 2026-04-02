From Chicago To Milan: Why Drill Music Hits Different In Italy

Source: Sergione Infuso – Corbis / Getty

Drill music emerged in 2012 when Chief Keef released the hit song “I Don’t Like.” That track, and the remix featuring Kanye West, pushed drill into the mainstream and put Chicago’s scene on the map. Along with Keef, other artists like Lil Durk, and King Louie started gaining traction with a new sound that felt darker, more stripped down, and more direct than earlier hip-hop styles.

Drill music didn’t stay in Chicago for long. What started on the South Side over a decade ago has moved across borders, picked up new influences, and landed in places you might not expect, including Italy. In cities like Milan, it’s not just surviving. It’s evolving.

At first listen, Italian drill might sound familiar with its heavy bass, sharp hi-hats, and lyrics grounded in real-life experiences. But spend a little more time with it, and you start to hear the differences. The language shifts and the flow changes, and the stories reflect a different kind of environment, shaped by immigration, identity, and life in urban Italy.

Love NewsOne? Get more! Join the NewsOne Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Milan has become one of the main centers for this movement, especially in neighborhoods like San Siro. While many people associate San Siro with soccer, it’s also one of the most diverse areas in the city. That mix of cultures shows up in the music, where artists are pulling from both global influences and their own lived experiences.

One of the biggest names to come out of this scene is Rondodasosa, a rapper who gained attention through collaborations with UK artist Central Cee. His music reflects the core of what drill has always been about, which is telling the truth about where you come from. Even though his story is rooted in Italy, the themes feel universal. You’ll hear stories about people trying to navigate limited opportunities, dealing with pressure, and wanting something more out of life.

That’s part of what makes drill so adaptable. It started in Chicago, but the UK quickly developed its own version, which then helped push the genre even further globally. Italy’s version builds on both of those foundations by mixing elements from each while adding its own perspective. The result is something that feels global but still very local at the same time.

Of course, like everywhere else, drill in Italy comes with controversy. Critics argue that it encourages violence or reflects negative aspects of urban life. But that debate isn’t new. Hip-hop has always faced similar criticism, going back to its early days in the Bronx. Supporters argue that drill isn’t creating these realities but documenting them.

Beyond the music, drill also shows up in how artists present themselves. The style is consistent with what you see in other countries. The artists wear tracksuits, clean sneakers, and face coverings, but it still carries its own meaning within the Italian context. It’s about identity, visibility, and being part of something bigger.

For American students like me studying abroad, hearing drill in Italy can be surprising at first. It’s one of those moments where you realize how far culture can travel. At the same time, it also makes sense. The sound might come from Chicago, but the emotions behind it, the struggle, ambition, and self-expression aren’t limited to one place.

As drill continues to spread, Italy is proving that the genre isn’t just being copied. It’s being reworked. In Milan, artists are creating something that reflects their own reality while still staying connected to where it all started.

Laila Murdock, a native of Fairbanks, Alaska, is a broadcast journalism major at Howard University. She is interested in pursuing music and entertainment reporting.

SEE ALSO:

Why Gen Z College Students Are Crocheting, And Why It Hits Different At An HBCU

Howard University Artists Confront the Rise of AI Pop Stars







