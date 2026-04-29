Source: White House X account / White House

Dim-witted MAGA cultists seem to be quite pleased with themselves for electing a 79-year-old internet troll as president of the United States, but for the rest of us, watching President Donald Trump and his administration engage in poor attempts at owning the libs via childish nonsense such as Orange Jesus depictions or political AI-generated videos (Iran does it better, but whatever) tends to be more cringeworthy than offensive.

Take, for example, the White House referring to Trump and King Charles III of the United Kingdom as “TWO KINGS” in a caption on a photo of the two, taken during Charles III’s appearance at a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday.

Now, obviously, the administration is playing around in our faces again. The White House thinks it’s being cute, mocking the fact that the “No Kings” movement has launched multiple waves of anti-Trump protests, making Trump the most protested against president in recent history, along with being the president with the lowest approval ratings in the history of the tracking of presidential approval ratings.

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But who do these people think they’re upsetting here? We already know the president is a moron and his administration is full of moronic moron enablers. We don’t need corny rage bait like this to drive the point home further.

Last year, during the first wave of “No Kings” protests, Trump posted an AI video that depicted him wearing a king’s crown and flying a jet labeled “King Trump,” which dumped AI-generated feces all over the AI-generated protesters below — because that’s what a well-adjusted adult elected to lead the so-called free world does.

Again, this behavior is not so much offensive as it is secondhand-embarrassment-worthy. MAGAts might be laughing, but the rest of us are looking at Trump like he’s America’s lame uncle, telling Dad jokes he thinks are edgy because he stole them from some Joe Rogan stand-up, or whatever.

And the responses to the White House’s post seemed largely to reflect that.

Mind you, the White House posting an image last year, captioned “LONG LIVE THE KING” and depicting Trump as such, is what gave these protests their title in the first place.

And it can’t be emphasized enough that it isn’t what delusional MAGA supporters call “Trump Derangement Syndrome” that has us calling Trump a fascist wannabe dictator and king. As I wrote previously, he gets called these things because “he’s all propaganda, no facts, openly denies certain people the right to due process, uses the military to attack U.S. citizens while ignoring state sovereignty, declares imaginary leftist groups as terrorist organizations, deports people just for organizing or reporting on protests he disagrees with, and he tried to steal the 2020 election via a 24/7 lie-o-thon about it being stolen from him.”

And since I wrote that piece last year, Trump has done nothing but double and triple down on all of it.

Trump’s fans may get a kick out of these shenanigans, but while they’re laughing with him, we’re laughing at him and them, and the rest of the world is laughing at us all.

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