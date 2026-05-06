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White House Shares Unfunny, Corny Cinco De Mayo Post On X

White House Reminds Us How Unfunny Conservatives Are With Corny Cinco De Mayo Post

White House staff put the extra mayo in Cinco de Mayo by posting an AI-generated image of Democratic Party leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in sombreros.

Published on May 6, 2026
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White House Cinco De Mayo Photo
Source: White House / White House X Account/x.com

Look, I don’t know who the people are who are in charge of the Trump administration’s social media accounts, but I know they wouldn’t last half a round during an in-person roasting session, because these MAGA muppets are lame as hell.

We already knew right-wingers were devoid of the capacity for cleverness when they spent four years thinking “Let’s go, Brandon” was comedy gold, but if we needed more evidence of how their idea of humor hasn’t evolved since they were putting whoopee cushions on their 4th-grade teacher’s chair, all we have to do is look at how the White House went about “owning the libs” on Tuesday.

That’s right, y’all, some comedy-deficient Caucasian (because you know they were) on the White House staff put the extra mayo in Cinco de Mayo by posting an AI-generated image of Democratic Party leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in sombreros, similar to the AI-generated video of Schumer and Jeffries in sombreros that President Donald Trump posted last year.

Nobody besides MAGA morons who think a dip in the mud hole counts as their bi-weekly bath thought Trump’s cringe attempt at political satire was funny the first time, but sure, let’s go ahead and remix it with an “I Love Illegal Immigrants” sign, because that will show those mean late-night hosts, who keep the president crying to the FCC.

It’s almost as if Trump, his administration, and his staff are just content creators for people who need their humor to be simple and infantile because smart comedy makes them feel stupid, making the comedians “elitist,” because they think elitism is any and everything that reminds them that they’re walking billboard ads for the U.S. literacy crisis.

It also appears that the White House’s social media handlers have some kind of kink for getting ratioed in their own comment section.

I mean, how is it that these people are so corny and humorless that Iranian propagandists have a better grasp on what makes for good AI-generated comedy than they do? Which some responders were also eager to point out.

There’s a reason this administration has become a treasure trove of Saturday Night Live material: it’s made up of people who just don’t understand that their glaring lack of self-awareness is the only thing funny about them.

It’s hilarious and, somehow, truly sad all at the same time.

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump Shares Racist Depiction Of The Obamas As Apes

How Trump’s AI Use Fuels Disinformation And Political Hate

Trump Posts Dumb AI Video Response To ‘No Kings’ Protest

Related Tags

Chuck Schumer Cinco de Mayo Donald Trump Hakeem Jeffries President Donald Trump White House

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