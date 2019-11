We at NewsOne are happy to present our loyal readers with our newest video franchise, “On The Corner.”

On The Corner is our latest video franchise where we take our cameras to predominantly Black neighborhoods across New York City to get the pulse of our people on the issues affecting them. Our first video episode was shot in historic Harlem where we received strong opinions on the question: “Is President Obama soft?”

What do you think?

Take a Look:

Also On News One: