5 Times Beyoncé’s Body Language With Jay-Z Spoke Volumes

Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals was notable for a number of reasons: The Toronto Raptors won a crucial away game to give them a 2-1 edge in the best of 7-game series; the co-owner of the Golden State Warriors appears to assault Raptors star Kyle Lowry in a mind-boggling moment; oh, and Beyoncé shared an awkward moment on the sidelines while an unwitting Jay-Z sat next to her seemingly unaware of the shade Queen Bey was throwing to the left via her infamous body language on Wednesday night in Oakland.
The all-world couple was positioned courtside at the game at Oracle Arena, a familiar sight for Mr. and Mrs. Carter who routinely attend NBA games. Hell, they were just living their best lives in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston a couple of weeks ago when the Rockets lost to the Warriors.
In that instance, her body language suggested blissful enjoyment as she and her husband seemed to be having a grand old time.
Fast forward to Wednesday night and things were decidedly different after video footage showed the wife of Golden State Warriors’ owner getting what may have been a little too cozy with her husband, who seems to respond with a standard level of politeness. But it was Beyoncé’s response to the woman leaning all in front of her and dangling her lifeless tresses in the Queen’s face.
Beyoncé, seemingly staring off into space as a coping mechanism to for the woman invading her personal space in already tight quarters, reacted with a covert quasi nudge that likely sent the intended message received by the woman who soon left. It was an amazing scene to behold.
The imagery was highly reminiscent of some other high-profile instances of Beyoncé flexing her body language as loudly as possible. Scroll down for four other examples of when we’ve seen Queen Bee’s body language speak volumes without her actually having to utter a single word.
1. MET Gala elevator with Solange in 2014Source:Splash News
No need to show the actual footage from the infamous elevator scene, where Solange kicked Jay-Z in his nether regions for reasons that have never been officially confirmed. What has been confirmed, however, is how Beyoncé’s facial expression and body language never even provided a hint to her true feelings in the situation after the 2014 MET Gala in New York City.
2. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2015Source:Getty
Beyoncé’s reported beef with Kim Kardashian is nothing new, but a few years back their icy relationship was the subject of speculation when they sat next to each other during Fashion Week in the Fall of 2015 in New York City. The Queen Bey’s face says it all here with her looking off into space while seated next to her husband in a near-mirror image from Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals.
While the friendship between Jay and Kardashian’s husband Kanye West has since deteriorated, she and Beyoncé probably see little if any of each other anymore. But before then, Beyoncé, when in the same proximity as Kardashian, used to speak loudly without saying a single word.
3. Omari Hardwick kissing Beyoncé at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards
This one was vintage Beyoncé body language after she was the victim of a sneak attack by actor Omari Hardwick, who went to kiss the Queen Bey not once but twice in front of Jay-Z. There was no mistaking this body language from Bey, who looked visibly disgusted.
4. 2019 Roc Nation Academy Awards BrunchSource:Getty
Now this is more like it. Queen Bey and her king Jay-Z held court at a brunch they hosted in Beverly Hills in February ahead of the 2019 Academy Awards. This indelible image of the two all-world superstars is indicative of the type of relationship her body language has long projected to the public: a strong, unbreakable union.
Conspicuously missing from the brunch was Solange, Kanye, Kim Kardashian, Omari Hardwick and, of course, Becky With The Good Hair from Game 3 in Oakland.