5 Times Beyoncé’s Body Language With Jay-Z Spoke Volumes

Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals was notable for a number of reasons: The Toronto Raptors won a crucial away game to give them a 2-1 edge in the best of 7-game series; the co-owner of the Golden State Warriors appears to assault Raptors star Kyle Lowry in a mind-boggling moment; oh, and Beyoncé shared an awkward moment on the sidelines while an unwitting Jay-Z sat next to her seemingly unaware of the shade Queen Bey was throwing to the left via her infamous body language on Wednesday night in Oakland.

The all-world couple was positioned courtside at the game at Oracle Arena, a familiar sight for Mr. and Mrs. Carter who routinely attend NBA games. Hell, they were just living their best lives in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston a couple of weeks ago when the Rockets lost to the Warriors.

In that instance, her body language suggested blissful enjoyment as she and her husband seemed to be having a grand old time.

Fast forward to Wednesday night and things were decidedly different after video footage showed the wife of Golden State Warriors’ owner getting what may have been a little too cozy with her husband, who seems to respond with a standard level of politeness. But it was Beyoncé’s response to the woman leaning all in front of her and dangling her lifeless tresses in the Queen’s face.

Beyoncé, seemingly staring off into space as a coping mechanism to for the woman invading her personal space in already tight quarters, reacted with a covert quasi nudge that likely sent the intended message received by the woman who soon left. It was an amazing scene to behold.

Here we have Beyoncé in rare form! If you look closely at her left arm you will see her slightly nudge ole girl, a discrete but mighty signal saying…BACK THE HELL UP! pic.twitter.com/LGaZHJ8rIw — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) June 6, 2019

The imagery was highly reminiscent of some other high-profile instances of Beyoncé flexing her body language as loudly as possible. Scroll down for four other examples of when we’ve seen Queen Bee’s body language speak volumes without her actually having to utter a single word.