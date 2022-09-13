Black Celebrity Lawsuits The Culture Will Never Let Us Forget

Society’s relationship with the idea of celebrity is quite complicated, mainly in the sense that negative press is just as salacious in comparison to the good news — actually, greater in most cases!

From Kanye West teasing a breach of contract battles with both Adidas and Gap, to the hair-raising allegations of child molestation being thrown at comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, let’s just say a lot is currently happening on a legal front when it comes to many of our Black celebrities.

A lot of people on social media have been expressing similar sentiments as the Twitter user above regarding the lawsuit against Haddish and Spears. Haddish made matters worse when she hired the same lawyer who previously defended Prince Andrew from similar high-profile claims that involved convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the lawsuit, Haddish and Spears allegedly recruited and groomed them to appear in video footage that included the boy wearing only underwear and playing “with a train in a manner that suggests phallic masturbation,” according to the Daily Beast, which first reported the lawsuit. The boy was 7 years old and the time and the girl was 14.

It’s the latest example of bright talents in the industry over the years that somehow found the misfortune of making a turn down the wrong path. Murder, sexual assault, perjury, child endangerment, spousal abuse — you name it, there’s a good chance we can name someone famous that’s been accused of the allegation.

At a time when everything is being put on front street, we look back on some of the most shocking celebrity lawsuits that won’t be slipping our minds anytime soon. Some were found guilty as charged, while others surprisingly got off scot-free. Each of these cautionary tales however teaches us the valuable lesson that crime simply doesn’t pay, even for the rich and famous.

Take a look at some shocking Black celebrity lawsuits that will forever be etched in the minds of the general public, including a now-infamous Bronco ride that led to the trial of the century, a handful of musicians that disappointed their fanbases, and a hate crime hoax that even ruined one TV star’s career:

