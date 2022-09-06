Books By Black Authors To Read Before The Year Ends

There are only a few months left in the year. What books by Black authors have you read?
Summer is over and the end of the year is upon us. As the seasons change, so do our mentalities. In the summer it’s all about relaxation and reflection. You take trips to the beach with your friends to chill and enjoy good vibes. But in the winter we spend most of our time cooped up in the house trying to escape the cold. These are the times we should be seeking knowledge and preparing ourselves for spring when we can rip and run again. This fall challenge yourself to read a book. Start with one a month then push yourself to read more.
Whether it’s a fiction novel about space travel or a memoir about a hero who died before their time, a good book can take you into another dimension. It can spark amazing ideas, even in areas of your life that have nothing to do with the pages you are reading. Books also provide a vital form of cultural perspective you may never get otherwise.
Reading is also scientifically proven to be good for your health. A good book can improve brain connectivity and aids in sleep readiness, but that’s not all.
According to Healthline, reading increases your ability to empathize, builds your vocabulary, reduces stress, helps reduce age-related cognitive decline, helps alleviate depression symptoms, and may even help you live longer. Reading is so much more than a hobby to waste time. It’s a tool to become better at life while also becoming a better person at the same time.
Now that we’ve convinced you to read this fall and winter, let’s talk about what you should be reading.
Might we suggest a few books by a selection of very talented Black authors to enjoy on a few of those cold winter nights?
Below is a curated list of books by black authors we suggest you read before 2022 comes to an end. Some of the authors you may recognize, and others will be new, but we promise none of the books chosen will disappoint!
1. ‘The Little Black Book of Success: Laws of Leadership for Black Women Book’ by Elaine Meryl Brown, Marsha Haygood, and Rhonda McLean
Step into your greatness, ladies!
2. ‘Notes from a Young Black Chef: A Memoir’ by Kwame Onwuachi with Joshua David Stein
Read up before it becomes a film produced by A24 in the near future starring LaKeith Stanfield.
3. ‘How to Be Black’ by Baratunde Thurston
Most autobiographical, but Baratunde Thurston drops many relatable gems along the way.
4. ‘We Are Not Like Them: A Novel’ by Christine Pride with Jo Piazza
An engaging tale of how friendship can be tested by both tragedy and most importantly race.
5. ‘Black Buck’ by Mateo Askaripour
A satirical treat that anyone working in sales will be drawn to.
6. ‘On Rotation: A Novel’ by Shirlene Obuobi
Definitely for those who enjoyed a spicy hospital drama in the vain of ER and Grey’s Anatomy.
7. ‘Sugar: A Novel’ by Bernice L. McFadden
A modern classic that never gets old.
8. ‘You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty’ by Akwaeke Emezi
A romance novel like you’ve never read before.
9. ‘Black Labor, White Wealth: The Search for Power and Economic Justice’ by Dr. Claud Anderson
Knowledge is key!
10. ‘Black Enough: Stories of Being Young and Black in America’ edited by Ibi Zoboi
A series of tales that, put together with detail and care, create a touching ode to African-American life.
11. ‘Dear Black Men’ by Jewel Guy
We hear you, sister!
12. ‘Self-Care for Black Women: 150 Ways to Radically Accept & Prioritize Your Mind, Body, & Soul’ by Oludara Adeeyo
Treat yo’self!
13. ‘Black Cake: A Novel’ by Charmaine Wilkerson
Anyone dealing or healing from family drama can use this one as relatable escapism.
14. ‘Don’t Cry for Me: A Novel’ by Daniel Black
A tear-jerker that touches on themes of acceptance, forgiveness, sexuality and losing a loved one just to name a few.
15. ‘Read Until You Understand: The Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature’ by Farah Griffin
A body of work that you definitely won’t mind giving a few additional reads.