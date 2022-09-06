Books By Black Authors To Read Before The Year Ends

Bilal Morris is the senior editor at NewsOne. He is based in Atlanta and covers Black folklore, politics, and race. He also specializes in SEO and evergreen content. Bilal was hired by Interactive One in 2021, but has worked for the company for over 10 years. He started at Radio One in 2010 as an Online Editor in Richmond, VA. Before his time at NewsOne, Bilal was the Regional Online Editor In Atlanta, GA. He has also worked at iHeartRadio in New York City. He is a professional photographer, dog lover, gamer, and has quite the green thumb. You can find him on Instagram and Twitter.

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

There are only a few months left in the year. What books by Black authors have you read?

MORE: Gov. Ron DeSantis Praises Florida For Rejecting Math Textbooks That Contain Critical Race Theory

Summer is over and the end of the year is upon us. As the seasons change, so do our mentalities. In the summer it’s all about relaxation and reflection. You take trips to the beach with your friends to chill and enjoy good vibes. But in the winter we spend most of our time cooped up in the house trying to escape the cold. These are the times we should be seeking knowledge and preparing ourselves for spring when we can rip and run again. This fall challenge yourself to read a book. Start with one a month then push yourself to read more.

Whether it’s a fiction novel about space travel or a memoir about a hero who died before their time, a good book can take you into another dimension. It can spark amazing ideas, even in areas of your life that have nothing to do with the pages you are reading. Books also provide a vital form of cultural perspective you may never get otherwise.

Reading is also scientifically proven to be good for your health. A good book can improve brain connectivity and aids in sleep readiness, but that’s not all.

According to Healthline, reading increases your ability to empathize, builds your vocabulary, reduces stress, helps reduce age-related cognitive decline, helps alleviate depression symptoms, and may even help you live longer. Reading is so much more than a hobby to waste time. It’s a tool to become better at life while also becoming a better person at the same time.

Now that we’ve convinced you to read this fall and winter, let’s talk about what you should be reading.

Might we suggest a few books by a selection of very talented Black authors to enjoy on a few of those cold winter nights?

Below is a curated list of books by black authors we suggest you read before 2022 comes to an end. Some of the authors you may recognize, and others will be new, but we promise none of the books chosen will disappoint!

If you think we should add to this list hit us up on social media and we get your suggestions in our list.

MORE: Poll Shows Most Americans Disagree With The Conservative Campaign To Ban Books And Limit Discussions On Race

Books By Black Authors To Read Before The Year Ends was originally published on blackamericaweb.com