Booty! Ten Things To Know About Butt Implants

UPDATED: 12:45 p.m. ET, June 2, 2023

Boob jobs are a thing of the past. The new must-have surgical enhancement for aspiring video vixens, reality stars, and Instagram models is a butt implant. From a subtle pop like Erica Jean’s to something far more dramatic, like K. Michelle’s, everybody seems to want more junk in the trunk these days. But before you go there, here are ten things you need to know.

Nobody said a great derriere came easy. Following an implant surgery, patients can be in pain for weeks, and may not be comfortable sitting for almost a month. In this case, the saying really is true. No pain, no gain.

In some instances, butt injections can actually disappear into thin air. Actually, the saline solution used in the injection can break down as quickly as within the first year.

Keep reading to find out everything you didn’t know you needed to know about butt implants.

