The Godfather Of Black Music: 15 Ways Clarence Avant Influenced The Music Industry

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The Godfather of Black Music, Clarence Avant, passed away at 92 years old. The iconic music executive, film producer and businessman left an imprint on the entertainment industry that will be felt for many generations to come. Check out the many ways Avant impacted the music industry throughout his lifetime as we honor his lasting legacy inside.

MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023

Avant was a silent force in Hollywood, leaving his imprint throughout 20th Century music. He managed Sarah Vaughan, Jimmy Smith, Lalo Schifrin and Freddie Hubbard, and went on to discover legendary Black soul singer Bill Withers.

Many celebs took to social to remember and honor the music executive who changed and touched so many lives.

“Rest in peace to the legendary, game-changing “Black Godfather”, and my great friend Clarence Avant,” wrote NBA legend and businessman Magic Johnson. “His accomplishments speak for themselves. As a former music manager, he founded two record labels and purchased the first fully black-owned radio station. He consulted many major studios in the 1970s and advised Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama. He also served as chairman of the board at Motown Records, promoted Michael Jackson’s BAD tour and is responsible for discovering many of the most incredible music artists we know today.”

Notable artists, entertainers and Black celebrities also made sure to give Avant his flowers while he was here. Back in 2019, Netflix released the Reginald Hudlin-directed documentary The Black Godfather, which tells the story of the music executive as told by the people he worked with.

Countless celebrities sent their love and praise to Avant today after the news of his death was announced. They honor his rich legacy and impact on their personal careers and the many other iconic artists, notable music labels and timeless productions.

Amongst Avant’s many contributions, the pioneer was responsible for acquiring the radio station KAGB-FM and transforming it into the first Black-owned FM station in Los Angeles. His impact on the industry lives on through his role in nurturing the careers of extraordinary musical talents like L.A. Reid, Babyface, Michael Jackson, and Quincy Jones.

Though fans are saddened by the loss of the industry giant, they are grateful that his flowers were given to him while he was still here. While he may be gone, his contributions will be felt forever.

Here are 15 ways Avant impacted the music industry:

The Godfather Of Black Music: 15 Ways Clarence Avant Influenced The Music Industry was originally published on globalgrind.com