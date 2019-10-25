Scenes From Elijah Cummings’ Funeral In Baltimore

Elijah Cummings‘ funeral was held Friday in Baltimore and featured a veritable parade of mourners celebrating the legendary life of the Congressman from Maryland. Some of the most noteworthy moments came when Cummings’ family got up to offer some words. That included his daughters, who spoke about the life lessons imparted to them from their father. But it may have been when Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, spoke that gave the funeral its most powerful moment.
Some of the high-profile dignitaries in attendance included Democratic presidential candidate California Sen. Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, the latter of whom Rockeymoore said Cummings was “so proud” of for becoming the first Black president.
The funeral began at 10 a.m. and held at the New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshiped for nearly four decades.
Prior to the funeral, the church was scheduled to hold a public viewing, Cummings’ third public viewing this week. Morgan State University, a historically Black college in Baltimore, hosted a public viewing of Cummings on Wednesday. Cummings had a long history with the HBCU, which is located in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, where he served since 1996. He had been on the University’s Board of Regents for 19 years and, in 2006, Morgan State University gave him an honorary Doctorate of Laws.
On Thursday, Cummings became the first African American elected official to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, a privilege that made him just the third Black person ever to enjoy the distinction. Before Cummings, the only other two Black people to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda were civil rights champion Rosa Parks in 2005 and Capitol Police Officer Jacob Joseph Chestnut, who was killed in the line of duty, in 1998.
Scroll down to see some of the images from Cummings’ grand send-off in his revered hometown.
Maya Rockeymoore, widow of late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, speaks during funeral services for Cummings at the New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019, in Baltimore.
Former President Bill Clinton delivers remarks during the funeral service for Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019, in Baltimore.
Elijah Cummings' widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings (R), stands next to former President Barack Obama (2nd-R) during funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings gestures while entering the sanctuary during funeral services for her late husband U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is greeted by former President Barack Obama during funeral services for her late husband U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge reads a scripture during Elijah Cummings' funeral.
President Barack Obama embraces Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings.
President Barack Obama greets U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prior to funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings at the New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019, in Baltimore.
A choir sings during the funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings at the New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019, in Baltimore.
A choir sings during the funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings at the New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019, in Baltimore.
A view of the program during funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings at the New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019, in Baltimore.
Kwiesi Mfume, board chairman of Morgan State University, speaks during the funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings at the New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019, in Baltimore.
President Barack Obama gathers with Bill Clinton and former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer prior to funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings at the New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019, in Baltimore.
Dr. Alfred Vaughn prepares to deliver remarks during the funeral service for Rep. Elijah Cummings at New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019, in Baltimore.
Larry Gibson delivers remarks during the funeral service for Rep. Elijah Cummings at New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019, in Baltimore.
Adia Cummings (R), daughter of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, gestures while standing next to her sister, Jennifer Cummings, while speaking during funeral services at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019, in Baltimore.
James Cummings, brother of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, hugs former President Barack Obama during funeral services at the New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019, in Baltimore.