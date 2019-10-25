Scenes From Elijah Cummings’ Funeral In Baltimore

Elijah Cummings‘ funeral was held Friday in Baltimore and featured a veritable parade of mourners celebrating the legendary life of the Congressman from Maryland. Some of the most noteworthy moments came when Cummings’ family got up to offer some words. That included his daughters, who spoke about the life lessons imparted to them from their father. But it may have been when Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, spoke that gave the funeral its most powerful moment.

Some of the high-profile dignitaries in attendance included Democratic presidential candidate California Sen. Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, the latter of whom Rockeymoore said Cummings was “so proud” of for becoming the first Black president.

The funeral began at 10 a.m. and held at the New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshiped for nearly four decades.

Prior to the funeral, the church was scheduled to hold a public viewing, Cummings’ third public viewing this week. Morgan State University, a historically Black college in Baltimore, hosted a public viewing of Cummings on Wednesday. Cummings had a long history with the HBCU, which is located in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, where he served since 1996. He had been on the University’s Board of Regents for 19 years and, in 2006, Morgan State University gave him an honorary Doctorate of Laws.

On Thursday, Cummings became the first African American elected official to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, a privilege that made him just the third Black person ever to enjoy the distinction. Before Cummings, the only other two Black people to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda were civil rights champion Rosa Parks in 2005 and Capitol Police Officer Jacob Joseph Chestnut, who was killed in the line of duty, in 1998.

