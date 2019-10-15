Gina Rodriguez Apologizes For Saying N-Word After Getting Demolished By Twitter

Actress Gina Rodriguez has found herself in hot water, once again, after already facing accusations that she’s anti-Black. The Puerto Rican actress, who is best known for starring in the CW show “Jane the Virgin”, posted a video on her Instagram story where she rapped along to the Fugees‘ 1996 song “Ready or Not”.

During Ms. Lauryn Hill‘s verse, she raps “Bless you if you represent the Fu/ But I hex you with some witches brew if you doo-doo/ Voodoo, I can do what you do, easy/ Believe me, fronting ni**as give me hebbie-jeebies.”

While rapping along to this part, Rodriguez actually raps the N-word and not too long after, Twitter lost it. Many people doubled down on their belief that she’s anti-Black, especially considering her past history.

In another viral incident earlier this year, Rodriguez went on Sway in the Morning to address comments she made saying Asian and Black women get paid more than Latinx women. She received backlash for the 2018 comments with many folks saying she always focuses on Latinx people without considering Afro-Latinx folks or other ways Black people are marginalized. She ended up crying on Sway saying she was hurt by the comments because she believes the Black community is her community and she’s “very aware” of her culture. She even proceeded to say that her dad is “dark-skin” and “Afro-Latino,” although people dragged her for this too when they pulled up pictures revealing he wasn’t the most melanated Puerto Rican.

Despite how her dad identifies, Rodriguez has yet to identify as Black and considering her tendency to ignore the plight of Black people in favor of Latinx people, she inevitably was blasted for uttering the N-word in a song.

Eventually, she returned to her Instagram stories to apologize, saying:

“Hey what’s up everybody, I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees. To a song I love. That I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill and I really am sorry if I offended you.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only time a non-Black person has uttered the N-word this week. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the word with a hard “er” when he went on WAMC radio and talked about Indigenous Peoples’ Day. He redirected the discussion to slurs historically used against Italian Americans. He said southern Italians, or Sicilians, were labeled “quote-unquote and pardon my language, but I’m just quoting the Times: ‘n****r wops.’ n-word wops, as a derogatory comment.”

It’s been that kind of week.

