Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries, Hopelessness

7:00 a.m. ET, Aug. 16

Aug. 15

The death toll from Haiti‘s latest earthquake was growing as photos and video from the destruction began showing the extent of the devastation, injuries and hopelessness inflicted on a nation already reeling from natural and political disasters.

As of Monday morning, there were at least 1,297 people who had died from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck two days earlier — exponentially more than the early estimate of 304 people. That number is expected to continue growing as rescue and recovery operations persist. Haitians were already experiencing instability from both earthquakes in 2010 and 2018 as well as last month’s assassination of Haiti’s president.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity, designated the earthquake to be a “Red alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses” and predicted, “High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread.”

In an indication of what is likely coming in the future, USGS also noted that “Past red alerts have required a national or international response.”

Wyclef Jean, one of Haiti’s most famous sons, was among the chorus of voices asking people to do their part and help his homeland recover from its most recent earthquake.

“Today, once again, sad to report, Haiti’s hit with another earthquake,” Wyclef says in a video Instagram post as footage of the earthquake is shown. “I encourage everybody — everybody and everybody — please do your part so we can help the country.”

Wyclef also addressed the role that he said climate change played in earthquakes happening.

“As we move forward in the world of climate change, let us rethink on how we can protect our country, even if it means relocating the population to different parts of the island,” he added.

NewsOne has provided a list of Haitian charities and organizations accepting donations to help Haiti.

It was not immediately clear what Saturday’s earthquake means for the tens of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. under temporary protective status (TPS) — conditional asylum with an expiration date — following the 2010 earthquake. That status was renewed in May for another 18 months for up to 55,000 Haitians. Haitians living in the U.S. under TPS were previously facing deportations until Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas renewed their protections.

Mayorkas notably told Haitians to “not come to the United States” following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month. That standing order could change after Saturday’s earthquake as more Haitians have been displaced.

In the meantime, there is an immediate need for all levels of assistance in Haiti, as underscored by the below explicit photos showing a calamitous aftermath that will likely take years to fully recover from.