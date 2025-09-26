Subscribe
Building Athletes & Legacy: 25 HBCU Sports Programs Leveling Up Right Now

Published on September 26, 2025

HBCU Sports Programs Leveling Up Right Now

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have long been a cornerstone of Black excellence, and their athletic programs are no exception. Born out of necessity during segregation, when Black athletes were excluded from competing at predominantly white schools, HBCU sports programs created opportunities for young men and women to showcase their talent. Schools like Howard, Tuskegee, and Morehouse laid the foundation in the early 1900s, and their teams quickly became sources of pride and identity for their campuses and communities.

Through the mid-20th century, HBCUs produced some of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen. NFL legends like Walter Payton (Jackson State), Jerry Rice (Mississippi Valley State), and Shannon Sharpe (Savannah State) all developed at HBCUs, demonstrating that these programs can produce professional-level talent. Basketball stars and track-and-field Olympians also emerged, elevating HBCUs into respectable pipelines for sports greatness. For decades, these schools built not just athletes, but also legacies that carried cultural and social weight.

As integration opened doors in the 1970s, many top Black athletes were recruited away by predominantly white institutions with bigger budgets and facilities, challenging HBCU sports programs to maintain their competitive edge. Despite these hurdles, HBCUs continued to shine with unmatched traditions, such as homecomings, halftime band performances, and rivalries like the Bayou Classic, keeping the cultural heart of HBCU sports beating strong. These traditions made HBCU athletics more than just games; they became cultural experiences.

In recent years, momentum has shifted back in favor of HBCUs. With renewed investment, national media exposure, and athletes reconsidering the value of attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), many HBCU sports programs are experiencing a resurgence. From Deion Sanders’ spotlight at Jackson State (Michael Vick is currently the head coach at Norfolk State; Desean Jackson is currently the head coach) at Delaware State) to nationally ranked bowling and track programs, these schools are once again carving out their place on the national stage. The future of HBCU sports is not only promising…it’s already here!

With that in mind, here are 25 HBCU sports programs that are leveling up right now!

RELATED: 10-Year-Old Farmer Makes History With Full-Ride HBCU Scholarship

1. Howard University Men’s Basketball

Source:humensbb

Recently landed top recruits and national TV exposure, making the Bison a rising force in college hoops.

2. Howard University Swimming & Diving

Source:huswimminganddive

The nation’s only all-Black swim team has been breaking barriers and earning national media attention.

3. Jackson State University Football

Source:gojsutigersfb

Elevated by Deion Sanders’ tenure, the Tigers still command national attention with strong recruiting.

4. Florida A&M University Football

Source:famufb

The Rattlers have been dominant in the SWAC and earned a 2023 Celebration Bowl appearance.

5. Florida A&M University Baseball

Source:famu_baseball_

The Rattlers’ baseball program continues to climb, with multiple MEAC and SWAC championships in recent years.

6. North Carolina A&T Track & Field

Source:ncattrackfield

A powerhouse that has produced Olympians and NCAA champions, making it one of the strongest HBCU programs in history.

7. North Carolina A&T Women’s Bowling

Source:ncataggiebowling

Nationally ranked and consistently qualifying for NCAA tournaments.

8. Southern University Baseball

Source:southernubsb

A historic baseball program with consistent conference titles and MLB-level talent.

9. Southern University Football

Source:southernu_fb

10. Grambling State University Football

Source:gsufootball01

The Tigers are revamping their historic program and remain a cultural icon in HBCU football.

11. Prairie View A&M Track & Field

Source:pvamutrack

One of the strongest programs in the SWAC, producing standout sprinters and jumpers.

12. Prairie View A&M Football

Source:pvamufb

13. Tennessee State University Men’s Basketball

Source:tsutigersmbb

Gaining visibility with strong recruiting efforts and postseason appearances.

14. Tennessee State University Football

Source:tsutigersfb

With Eddie George as head coach, the program is gaining new attention and energy.

15. Norfolk State University Men’s Basketball

Source:nsubasketball

MEAC champions and frequent NCAA tournament participants, putting the Spartans in the spotlight.

16. Alcorn State University Football

Source:alcornstatefb

A consistent SWAC contender with a history of championships and NFL-caliber talent.

17. Bethune-Cookman University Football

Source:bcugridiron

Known for its intense rivalry with FAMU and improving competitiveness.

18. South Carolina State University Football

Source:scstatefb

Shocked the nation by upsetting Jackson State in the 2021 Celebration Bowl; continues producing NFL talent.

19. Texas Southern University Men’s Basketball

Source:tsumenshoops

Famous for NCAA tournament upsets, the Tigers remain a dangerous low-seed team every March.

20. Texas Southern University Track & Field

Source:txsutfxc

A rising program within the SWAC, consistently producing strong sprinters.

21. Winston-Salem State University Men’s Basketball

Source:wssumbasketball

A Division II powerhouse with a rich legacy and recent CIAA dominance.

22. Bowie State University Football

Source:bowiestfootball

Dominating in the CIAA and sending players to the NFL, Bowie State has built a reputation as a D-II powerhouse.

23. Delaware State University Women’s Equestrian

Source:delstateequestrian

One of only a few HBCU equestrian programs, excelling in NCAA Division I competition.

24. Morgan State University Football

Source:msubearsfb

25. Alabama State University Women’s Softball

Source:bamastatesb

A dominant program in the SWAC, frequently qualifying for NCAA regional tournaments.

