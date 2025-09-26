Building Athletes & Legacy: 25 HBCU Sports Programs Leveling Up Right Now

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have long been a cornerstone of Black excellence, and their athletic programs are no exception. Born out of necessity during segregation, when Black athletes were excluded from competing at predominantly white schools, HBCU sports programs created opportunities for young men and women to showcase their talent. Schools like Howard, Tuskegee, and Morehouse laid the foundation in the early 1900s, and their teams quickly became sources of pride and identity for their campuses and communities.

Through the mid-20th century, HBCUs produced some of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen. NFL legends like Walter Payton (Jackson State), Jerry Rice (Mississippi Valley State), and Shannon Sharpe (Savannah State) all developed at HBCUs, demonstrating that these programs can produce professional-level talent. Basketball stars and track-and-field Olympians also emerged, elevating HBCUs into respectable pipelines for sports greatness. For decades, these schools built not just athletes, but also legacies that carried cultural and social weight.

As integration opened doors in the 1970s, many top Black athletes were recruited away by predominantly white institutions with bigger budgets and facilities, challenging HBCU sports programs to maintain their competitive edge. Despite these hurdles, HBCUs continued to shine with unmatched traditions, such as homecomings, halftime band performances, and rivalries like the Bayou Classic, keeping the cultural heart of HBCU sports beating strong. These traditions made HBCU athletics more than just games; they became cultural experiences.

In recent years, momentum has shifted back in favor of HBCUs. With renewed investment, national media exposure, and athletes reconsidering the value of attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), many HBCU sports programs are experiencing a resurgence. From Deion Sanders’ spotlight at Jackson State (Michael Vick is currently the head coach at Norfolk State; Desean Jackson is currently the head coach) at Delaware State) to nationally ranked bowling and track programs, these schools are once again carving out their place on the national stage. The future of HBCU sports is not only promising…it’s already here!

With that in mind, here are 25 HBCU sports programs that are leveling up right now!

1. Howard University Men’s Basketball Source:humensbb Recently landed top recruits and national TV exposure, making the Bison a rising force in college hoops. 2. Howard University Swimming & Diving Source:huswimminganddive The nation’s only all-Black swim team has been breaking barriers and earning national media attention. 3. Jackson State University Football Source:gojsutigersfb Elevated by Deion Sanders’ tenure, the Tigers still command national attention with strong recruiting. 4. Florida A&M University Football Source:famufb The Rattlers have been dominant in the SWAC and earned a 2023 Celebration Bowl appearance. 5. Florida A&M University Baseball Source:famu_baseball_ The Rattlers’ baseball program continues to climb, with multiple MEAC and SWAC championships in recent years. 6. North Carolina A&T Track & Field Source:ncattrackfield A powerhouse that has produced Olympians and NCAA champions, making it one of the strongest HBCU programs in history. 7. North Carolina A&T Women’s Bowling Source:ncataggiebowling Nationally ranked and consistently qualifying for NCAA tournaments. 8. Southern University Baseball Source:southernubsb A historic baseball program with consistent conference titles and MLB-level talent. 9. Southern University Football Source:southernu_fb 10. Grambling State University Football Source:gsufootball01 The Tigers are revamping their historic program and remain a cultural icon in HBCU football. 11. Prairie View A&M Track & Field Source:pvamutrack One of the strongest programs in the SWAC, producing standout sprinters and jumpers. 12. Prairie View A&M Football Source:pvamufb 13. Tennessee State University Men’s Basketball Source:tsutigersmbb Gaining visibility with strong recruiting efforts and postseason appearances. 14. Tennessee State University Football Source:tsutigersfb With Eddie George as head coach, the program is gaining new attention and energy. 15. Norfolk State University Men’s Basketball Source:nsubasketball MEAC champions and frequent NCAA tournament participants, putting the Spartans in the spotlight. 16. Alcorn State University Football Source:alcornstatefb A consistent SWAC contender with a history of championships and NFL-caliber talent. 17. Bethune-Cookman University Football Source:bcugridiron Known for its intense rivalry with FAMU and improving competitiveness. 18. South Carolina State University Football Source:scstatefb Shocked the nation by upsetting Jackson State in the 2021 Celebration Bowl; continues producing NFL talent. 19. Texas Southern University Men’s Basketball Source:tsumenshoops Famous for NCAA tournament upsets, the Tigers remain a dangerous low-seed team every March. 20. Texas Southern University Track & Field Source:txsutfxc A rising program within the SWAC, consistently producing strong sprinters. 21. Winston-Salem State University Men’s Basketball Source:wssumbasketball A Division II powerhouse with a rich legacy and recent CIAA dominance. 22. Bowie State University Football Source:bowiestfootball Dominating in the CIAA and sending players to the NFL, Bowie State has built a reputation as a D-II powerhouse. 23. Delaware State University Women’s Equestrian Source:delstateequestrian One of only a few HBCU equestrian programs, excelling in NCAA Division I competition. 24. Morgan State University Football Source:msubearsfb 25. Alabama State University Women’s Softball Source:bamastatesb A dominant program in the SWAC, frequently qualifying for NCAA regional tournaments.