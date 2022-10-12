The Life Of Herschel Walker: From NFL Star To Controversial Republican Candidate

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Herschel Walker is hanging on by a thread in his race against Raphael Warnock for a seat in Georgia’s senate.

A new polling survey released by Emerson College on Tuesday, revealed that Warnock had a slight lead against Walker with the Democrat pulling ahead with 48 percent support to the controversial Republican’s 46 percent. Earlier this month, SurveryPoll released similar data that showed Walker trailing behind the Georgia Senator again, 38 to 50 percent “among more than 1,000 likely voters,” Forbes reported. Warnock currently holds a larger lead with women voters in Georgia. While male voters appear to be “split at 44 percent” between the two candidates, according to the data.

“Some 51% of respondents had an “unfavorable” opinion of Walker, compared to 28% that found him “favorable,” while 40% said Warnock was unfavorable, and 43% said he was favorable,” the report noted.

This recent poll data has to be a tough pill to swallow for Walker, who has had several high-profile scandals rock his campaign trail over the last month. On Oct. 3, The Daily Beast published a scathing article with an unidentified woman who claimed she was the mother of one of the former NFL star’s children. The unnamed woman alleged that Walker had done “nothing” to support their 10-year-old child’s life. “He does exactly what the courts say, and that’s it. He has to be held responsible, just like the rest of us. And if you’re going to run for office, you need to own your life,” she told the publication. She also alleged that while they were dating, the athlete-turned-politician paid for her abortion in 2009 , because it wasn’t a “convenient time” for him to have a child.

After the story made headlines, Herschel Walker denied the allegations while speaking to Fox News. When asked whether he knew who this “alleged former lover” in the article was, Walker said: “I have no idea at all.” He played down the $700 check that the unidentified woman gave to the Daily Beast as proof of the procedure, telling the outlet: “I give money to people all the time because I’m always helping people. I believe in being generous. God has blessed me. I want to bless others.”

The news came as a shock to many people, given the 60-year-old Republican’s tough stance on abortion. Back in July, Herschel Walker openly supported a national abortion ban with no exceptions for cases involving rape, incest, or for the life of the mother. This came a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. Walker previously stated that he would support a total abortion ban, saying “there’s no exception in my mind … Like I say, I believe in life. I believe in life.” With the midterm just weeks away, so much is coming out about the politician’s past that appears to be contributing to his slump in the polls. But who is he and how did he get this far in the Senate race? Let’s take a look back at the Republican candidate’s meteoric rise from the NFL to the heated world of politics.