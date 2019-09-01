Prayers Up For The Bahamas As Hurricane Dorian’s Destruction Heads To The U.S.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon, proving all forecasts correct and then some by unleashing flooding and destruction across the Caribbean nation. Devastating images were quickly published across social media showing the effect of Dorian’s Category 5 wind speeds and rain on roads, homes and other structures.

Reposted from @NHC_Atlantic. Our hearts are with those in the Bahamas right now, and anyone else in the path of #hurricanedorian. Please heed the warnings of your local officials if you’re at risk. pic.twitter.com/yOefuxMHbf — TACO Marine (@taco_marine) September 1, 2019

“Dorian hit land in Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands at 12:40 p.m., and then made a second landfall near Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island at 2 p.m.,” the Associated Press reported. Dorian’s 185 miles per hour winds reportedly “tied the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to come ashore, equaling the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before the storms were named.”

While Bahamas residents were encouraged to evacuate, doing so wasn’t mandatory and some folks remained in place to try to weather the storm.

Frightening yet mesmerizing close-up #GOESEast combined visible-infrared animation of the eye of Hurricane #Dorian making landfall on Great Abaco Island courtesy of @CIRA_CSU First part of loop is 30 second imagery, 2nd part is 1-minute imagery which is why it appears to speed up pic.twitter.com/3qSOAUwEeA — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 1, 2019

Bahamian Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Alexander Minnis spoke in no uncertain terms when he cautioned people not to underestimate Hurricane Dorian, according to the Nassau Guardian.

“This is probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people,” Minnis said during a press conference on Sunday. “As a physician I’ve been trained to withstand many things, but never anything like this. We’re facing a hurricane… one that we’ve never seen in the history of The Bahamas, with wind velocity as high as 180 mph, with gusts in excess of 200 mph.”

Dr. Hubert Minnis, Bahamian P.M. opens press conference by saying: “This is probably the saddest and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people… …We are facing a hurricane, Hurricane Dorian that we have never seen in the Bahamas.” pic.twitter.com/IZXPcfuSVO — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) September 1, 2019

\

But since most homes in the Bahamas are built to handle winds as fast as 150 miles per hours, “So this will put us through a test that we’ve never confronted before,” he said before emphasizing to the people who chose not to evacuate: “This is a deadly storm and a monster storm. “I can only say to them, that I hope this is not the last time they will hear my voice and may God be with them.”

The National Hurricane Center also had a message for the people who decided to shelter in place.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Residents in the Abacos should stay in their shelter. Do not venture into the eye if it passes over your location.”

As the United States braced for Dorian’s expected path to continued toward Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, scroll down and take a look at some of the devastating scenes coming out of the Bahamas in what may foreshadow more of what’s to come along the American southeastern seaboard.