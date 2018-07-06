CLOSE
Bree Newsome , Leshia Evans , Therese Patricia Okoumou
Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

Posted July 6, 2018

On July 4, Therese Patricia Okoumou scaled the Statue of Liberty in protest of Trump’s racist immigration policies. The 44-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo was caught on camera creating one of the most iconic images of Black women protesting in the 21st century. See the gallery below for some of our other favorite images.

1. Fight The Power

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. And, Of Course, Maxine Waters

7.

View this post on Instagram

Union Square, NYC Monday 12/1/14 1.00pm

A post shared by John-Francis Bourke (@jf_bourke) on

