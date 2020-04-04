Video Goes Viral After Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Arrested For Stabbing Woman Over Rapper

A video was making its way around social media showing the purported crime scene from where Floyd Mayweather‘s daughter allegedly stabbed a young woman early Saturday morning in Texas.

The brief nine-second video does not show Iyanna, Mayweather’s daughter who is nicknamed Yaya. But the video does show what appears to be a lot of blood as well as police cars with sirens on arriving at the scene where 19-year-old Yaya allegedly stabbed a woman who TMZ identified as Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA Youngboy‘s child.

Yaya was reportedly arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to Harris County Jail after she allegedly arrived at a home where NBA Youngboy and Jacobs were and reportedly said she was the rapper’s fiancée.

“We’re told the argument moved into the kitchen, where Iyanna was holding 2 knives,” TMZ reported. “According to our sources, Jacobs stepped toward Iyanna and Iyanna charged at her with one of the knives. Jacobs told cops she didn’t feel the first knife wound but then she said Iyanna charged at her with the second knife, stabbing her again.”

Videos purportedly from the crime scene have since gone viral.

Floyd Mayweather had not issued a statement about the alleged incident as of Saturday afternoon. However, he and his family have had a rough go in recent weeks.

It was only last month when the mother of three of Mayweather’s children was found dead in her car. Josie Harris was the former longtime girlfriend of Mayweather, whose uncle also died a week later. Roger Mayweather was a boxing legend in his own right who went on to successfully train his nephew as well as other fighters.

As the family grieved the deaths of Hill and Roger Mayweather, this latest incident probably wasn’t helping the healing process at all.

Harris was not Yaya’s mother. Her mom is Melissia Brim, who wrote in Ozy in 2017 that she and Floyd Mayweather didn’t speak until five years after Yaya was born, leaving the nature of the relationship between father and daughter unclear. However, the two did attend the 2017 BET Awards together as shown in the photo below.

It was also unclear what the alleged violent confrontation was about. The Shade Room reported late last year that NBA Youngboy, 20, was expecting his fifth child with a woman named Kaylyn. Yaya turns 20 next month.

