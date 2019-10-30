CLOSE
Comedy , John Witherspoon , RIP
HomeEntertainment

Celebrities React To The Passing Of The Iconic John Witherspoon

Posted 5 hours ago

The iconic John Witherspoon has passed away. Social media is mourning the legend who died at 77 years old.

See Also: RIP John Witherspoon: Remembering Legendary Actor And Comedian’s Funniest Roles

John’s son, J.D. Witherspoon, broke the news on social media early Wednesday morning.

“My Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together,” he wrote. “We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really loved that about us. In all seriousness I work as hard as I do thanks to seeing Him grind for literally 77 years of his life, and I’m damn proud to be his son.”

He continued: “If I have even half the career & impact he has had on people I’ll be very happy. His legacy will live on through me, my family, his friends, and everyone else who was touched by him here on earth.
He was my best friend & my Hero.”

Witherspoon was known for classic moments in films like “Boomerang” and “Friday.” See a montage of his hilarious moments below.

Celebrities from Marlon Wayans, Witherspoon’s co-star from “the Wayans Brothers” TV show and the movie “Little Man,” to Ice Cube, who cast Witherspoon in his series of “Friday” movies, took to social media to celebrate the actor and comedian’s life.

Scroll down to find some of the most heartfelt condolences coming out of Hollywood.

1. Marlon Wayans

View this post on Instagram

I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops. You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Your boys damn near grew up on the #WayansBros set they’ll always be like my little brothers and sons. i will pass on all the jewels that you bestowed on to us. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. You got “all the keys 🔑 “ and i know you got one to heaven’s gate. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry. I miss already.... hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on. “Pops pops sugar pops”. #ripjohnwitherspoon #mysecondpops

A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans) on

2. Chuck D

3. Loni Love

4. Robin Theade

5. Keenen Ivory Wayans

6. Ice Cube

7. Jackée Harry

8. Marsha Warfield

9. David Alan Grier

10. Leslie Odom Jr.

11. Talib Kweli

12. Toure

13. Questlove

View this post on Instagram

John Witherspoon resonated with every last one of us because he represented someone in our family: embarrassing us at gatherings (Boomerang), misrepresenting our generations heroes (“Public Enema”?!), making a jingle about pretty much everything (Grandpa on Boondocks), the neighborhood wino (black Jesus—-or better yet Hollywood Shuffle)—-the list is endless. Bar none my favorite working/blue collar actor. Prolly THE most famous iconic character actor (I mean he didn’t star in vehicles but he was no doubt THE go to support) the best knew to get the best. When interviewing @davidalangrier on @QLS him describing what should have been a routine 15 min scene at the family table in Boomerang wound up being a non stop hour and a half us master class riffing amongst masters, with Witherspoon leading the way. History should tell it well, all the greats utilized him on their project for the last 45 years (Richard Pryor Show/Whats Happening!/Good Times/WKRP/227/Martin/Amen/Fresh Prince/Wayans Bros/Living Single/Boondocks/First Family/blackish/Black Jesus)—-he will forever be our pop pops. RIP

A post shared by Questlove Froman, (@questlove) on

14. Chance The Rapper

15. Kehlani

More From NewsOne
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close