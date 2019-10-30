Celebrities React To The Passing Of The Iconic John Witherspoon

The iconic John Witherspoon has passed away. Social media is mourning the legend who died at 77 years old.

John’s son, J.D. Witherspoon, broke the news on social media early Wednesday morning.

“My Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together,” he wrote. “We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really loved that about us. In all seriousness I work as hard as I do thanks to seeing Him grind for literally 77 years of his life, and I’m damn proud to be his son.”

He continued: “If I have even half the career & impact he has had on people I’ll be very happy. His legacy will live on through me, my family, his friends, and everyone else who was touched by him here on earth.

He was my best friend & my Hero.”

Witherspoon was known for classic moments in films like “Boomerang” and “Friday.” See a montage of his hilarious moments below.

Celebrities from Marlon Wayans, Witherspoon’s co-star from “the Wayans Brothers” TV show and the movie “Little Man,” to Ice Cube, who cast Witherspoon in his series of “Friday” movies, took to social media to celebrate the actor and comedian’s life.

Scroll down to find some of the most heartfelt condolences coming out of Hollywood.