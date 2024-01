15 People Katt Williams Named In Shannon Sharpe Interview Clap Back At Comedian’s Claims

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The fallout from Katt Williams’ explosive appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast has compelled those whom he mentioned including Ludacris and Kevin Hart to respond.

Veteran comedian Katt Williams’ scorched-earth appearance as a guest on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast last Wednesday shook up the Internet thanks to a plethora of jokes, wise observations, and of course, his pointed barbs at other notable comedians and entertainers beginning with Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey. Ludacris and Kevin Hart were also called out with some inflammatory remarks.

“In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Williams said.

The Emmy Award winner returned to jab Hart again with more detail, stating: “For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk that all I had said was just, ‘Can we take some of this Stepin Fetchit shit out and then I can do it,’” adding: “Yeah, it’s interesting, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. Again, I’m on the winning side of these decisions.” Hart would respond on Friday via a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad,” Hart wrote. “In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflixin 8 days!!!!

During the highly entertaining two-hour forty-five-minute conversation, Williams spoke on his life, his upbringing, marriage, life lessons he’s learned, and a handful of other topics.

Katt also found time to give his thoughts on other situations such as the Megan the Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting, Diddy’s apparent inappropriate behavior, Kanye West, Jonathan Majors and much more.

While Katt vocalized the problems he had with some of his fellow comedians, he gave others their flowers, most notably Bernie Mac and Dave Chappelle.

Sure enough, responses to Williams’ remarks surfaced after the episode’s smash airing (presently, it has more than 15 million views).

Cedric the Entertainer responded in the show’s comments section on Instagram, writing: “Revisionist History, regardless of whatever Katt’s opinion My career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his.”

Trick Daddy even submitted an expletive-filled response to Williams through his own Instagram account.

Check out the other responses from Ludacris and the reactions from others on social media to those reactions below.

15 People Katt Williams Named In Shannon Sharpe Interview Clap Back At Comedian’s Claims was originally published on theboxhouston.com