Kid Rock Repeatedly Says N-Word With The Hard R During Rolling Stone Interview

Published on May 22, 2024

HORSE RACING: MAY 04 Kentucky Derby

Kid Rock walks the red carpet before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 4, 2024, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Kid Rock, who has as much talent as most folks have in their left toenails, is still making headlines for reasons outside his make-believe music career. During a recent interview, the MAGA-loving former struggle rapper turned struggle rocker waved his gun at the journalist while dropping some racial slurs for good measure.

The career arc of Kid Rock was examined in a new interview from Rolling Stone in which journalist David Peisner looked deeper into the man, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, and how he became aligned with all things Donald Trump.

At one stretch of the interview, an intoxicated Kid Rock waved a gun along with other antics befitting a guy who seems to be nothing more than a raging clout demon. This came after Rock and Peisner were locked into a debate about Trump’s racist and xenophobic stances against immigrants, especially those hailing from Mexico.

From Rolling Stone:

By this time, I’ve long since quit drinking, but Ritchie has exchanged his white wine for Jim Beam and Diet Coke. He proceeds to drain at least three or four of them in pretty quick succession. He’s sitting in a dark leather chair, shouting at me about something or other, when he reaches behind the seat, pulls out a black handgun, and waves it around to make some sort of point.

“And I got a fucking goddamn gun right here if I need it!” he shouts. “I got them everywhere!”

This was the tenor of the next hour or so. We start talking about American history, and he rightfully brings up slavery and the genocide of Native Americans as stains on that history. I ask him if he worries that in the modern day he might be on the wrong side of history.

“No. It was the Republicans that freed the f*cking slaves!”

“Yes, but the Republicans were the progressive party back then.”

In this exact exchange, Rock refers to the infamous Trick Trick as “the hardest-hitting n*gger in Detroit” and claims that the legendary underground rapper and producer supported Rock’s embrace of Trump.

Of course, it’s not the first time and probably won’t be the last time that Kid Rock emanates white supremacist vibes.

After all, it was in 2017 when he encouraged critics to “call me a racist” during a concert rant about Colin Kaepernick‘s silent kneeling protest of police violence against Black people.

Kid Rock saw his name trending Monday due to the Rolling Stone interview and people just generally kicking his back in. We’ve got reactions listed below.

Kid Rock Repeatedly Says N-Word With The Hard R During Rolling Stone Interview  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

