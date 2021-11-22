‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

If there’s one thing that the new movie about the father of Venus and Serena Williams taught its viewers, it’s that there is an unbreakable, loving bond between Richard Williams and his daughters, who he has coached to unprecedented levels of tennis greatness.
It’s a narrative that is a decided departure from the many media reports that have dominated the Williams sisters’ careers and how their father strategically planned out to perfection and propelled the two Black women to become among the greatest players the sport of tennis has ever seen regardless of gender.
“King Richard” — starring and produced by Will Smith — was released nationally in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday to zero in on what it was like for a Black man and his wife to raise five daughters in Compton, California, in the 1980s, a time when the Los Angeles suburb was a notorious hub for street gang activity that included plenty of drug-related violence.
While the movie provides a snapshot of the travails facing Richard Williams and his wife, Oracene, as they looked for ways to raise their family out of a low-income setting, it was the tennis prodigies’ father who was the focus on the film that not only showed the extreme lengths he went through to advance his daughters’ careers but also just how much they love their father for doing so.
One of the most telling scenes in the movie doubles down on that point and perfectly reenacts a TV interview Venus was having when Richard Williams interrupts because he takes issue with the line of questioning. It is a poignant moment that displays both his paternal instincts as well as his informed knowledge about how negatively mass media portrays young Black people, in particular.
It was Richard Williams who punched his daughters to become the absolute best and reach the highest heights of a sport that historically has been dominated by white people. He intentionally chose that sport because of the potential for earnings and trained his daughters to have the type of never-give-up attitude exemplified by their unrivaled achievements in tennis.
While Venus and Serena are not credited among the film’s producers, they likely had heavy input in how their father would be portrayed on the bid screen — especially since he had repeatedly been vilified on the small screen in TV news reports criticizing his coaching style. “King Richard” attempts to set the record straight on that as well as its effects on his daughters, who are portrayed in the movie as fully supporting their father’s efforts to push them to greatness on the tennis court.
Frequently shown in his short-shorts and other tennis gear, “King Richard” nailed the wardrobe favored by Richard Williams and even spotlighted the sisters’ beaded braids, which was their signature early on in their careers.
Above all, there was a common theme of Black family love in “King Richard,” a motif that is rarely touched upon in motion pictures and mass media alike. Keep reading to find vintage photos of Serena and Venus with their father over the years for further proof of their unbreakable daddy-daughter bond.
1. 1991 in ComptonSource:Getty
Richard Williams with his daughters Venus and Serena, 1991 in Compton.
2. WimbledonSource:Getty
Serena Williams of USA celebrates with her father, Richard Williams, after winning the Final of Wimbledon, 2012.
3. WTASource:Getty
2 NOV 1994: VENUS WILLIMS, 14, HUGS HER FATHER, RICHARD, AFTER COMPLETING HER TOUR DEBUT IN THE BANK OF THE WEST CLASSIC IN OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA. WILLIAMS LOST TO TOP SEEDED ANRANTXA SANCHEZ-VICARIO, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.
4. US OpenSource:Getty
Serena Williams hugs her father Richard Williams after winning her finals match to Jelena Jankovic of Serbia at the US Open tennis tournament on September 7, 2008, at the USTA National Tennis Center in New York City.
5. US OpenSource:Getty
September 8, 2009: Serena Williams of the USA practicing while her father Richard Williams watches during Day 9 of the 2009 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, New York City.
6. Sony Ericsson OpenSource:Getty
Venus Williams of the USA waves to the crowd as she leaves the court with her father Richard Williams after losing her match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during Day 10 of the Sony Ericsson Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center on March 28, 2012 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
7. AEGON InternationalSource:Getty
Serena Williams chats to her father Richard during a break in practice for the AEGON International on June 11, 2011 in Eastbourne, England.
8. Ericsson OpenSource:Getty
Venus Williams is congratulated by her father Richard after her victory over Jennifer Capriati of the US in the Ericsson Open women’s final 31 March 2001 in Key Biscayne, FL. Williams won the title by a score of 4-6, 6-1, 7-6.
9.Source:Getty
Venus Williams wearing a jacket’s hood against the sun and her father Richard Williams watch Serena Williams during her match at the Wimbledon tennis tournament against Thailand’s Tamarine Tanasugarn 03 July 2000.
10. WimbledonSource:Getty
Venus Williams and her father and coach Richard Williams discuss a point during a training session with Venus’ sister Serena prior to their upcoming matches at the Wimbledon championships.
11. WimbledonSource:Getty
Venus Williams reaches up to her father Richard as she reacts after winning her Women’s Singles final at Wimbledon 08 July 2000.
12. US OpenSource:Getty
Number one seed Serena Williams and her sister number two seed Venus Williams take a break from a morning practice session with their father Richard Williams during the 2002 US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York 05 September 2002 in preparation for their semi-final matches.
13. WimbledonSource:Getty
Richard Williams (L) and Serena Williams, respectively father and coach and younger sister of US player Venus Williams watch the Women’s Singles final match at Wimbledon.
14. U.S. OpenSource:Getty
Serena Williams celebrates with her father Richard after winning championship point against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during the women’s singles finals on Day 14 of the 2008 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2008 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
15. Wimbledon 2012Source:Getty
Serena Williams celebrates with her father Richard Williams after her Ladies’ Singles final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2012 in London, England.
16. 2007 Sony Ericsson OpenSource:Getty
Serena Williams talks with her father Richard Williams after the first set against Nicole Vaidisova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinals match on day eight at the 2007 Sony Ericsson Open at the Tennis Center at Crandon Park on March 28, 2007 in Miami, Florida.
17. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty
Aug 1990: Venus Williams talks with her father Richard Williams.
18. Venus Williams poses in 1991 in ComptonSource:Getty
Richard Williams, with his daughter, Venus, poses for a photograph 1991 in Compton, California.
19. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
1992: Serena Williams stands with her sister Venus Williams and father Richard Williams at a tennis camp in Florida.
20. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty
Aug 1990: Richard Williams pushes his daughter Venus around in a shopping cart during practice.
21. Wimbledon 2012Source:Getty
Serena Williams celebrates with her father Richard Williams after her Ladies’ Singles final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2012 in London, England.
22. Evert CupSource:Getty
Serena Williams is congratulated by her father Richard after winning her match against Lindsay Davenport of the US at the Evert Cup in Indian Wells, California 07 March. Williams won 6-4, 6-2.
23. Wimbledon 2012Source:Getty
Serena Williams celebrates with her father Richard Williams and sister Venus Williams after her Ladies’ Singles final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2012 in London, England.
24. On Compton Tennis CourtSource:Getty
With her coach and father, Richard WIlliams, behind her, Serena Williams, 9, waits for a serve during a training session at the Compton tennis courts, South Central Los Angeles, California, April 20 1991.
25. Compton Tennis CourtSource:Getty
Venus Williams, 11, listens to her father and coach, Richard Williams, during a training session at the Compton tennis courts, South Central Los Angeles, California, April 20 1991.
26. Practicing in 1991 in ComptonSource:Getty
Richard Williams practices with his daughter Venus in 1991 in Compton, California.
27. Practicing in 1991 in ComptonSource:Getty
Richard Williams practices with his daughter, Serena in 1991 in Compton.
28. Evert CupSource:Getty
Serena Williams celebrates her Evert Cup final victory over Steffi Graf of Germany with her sister Venus and her father Richard in March 1999 in Indian Wells, California.
29.Source:Getty
Serena Williams stands with her sister Venus Williams and father Richard Williams at a tennis camp in Florida in 1992.
30.Source:Getty
Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams ride with their father Richard Williams at a tennis camp in Florida in 1992.