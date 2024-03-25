Kobe Bryant’s Father Auctions Off Replica Of Son’s 2000 NBA Championship Ring

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Kobe Bryant’s father, Joe Bryant, is auctioning off his late son’s 2000 NBA championship ring, which Kobe personally gifted his father.

Now, according to the Goldin, the 14-karat gold ring is encrusted with 40 diamonds—including five large round diamonds around the face that display the word “LAKERS”—isn’t the actual ring that players received in 2000, when Kobe won his first championship. Instead, it’s a replica of that ring, which the 18-time All-Star specially ordered to give his father as a gift. Still, it’s an impressive ring.

The jewelry is in the former Los Angeles Laker’s ring size of 11 ½, weighs about 59.6 grams and comes with a letter of authorization from Kobe’s mom, Pam Bryant. “Obtained directly from the Bryant family, this ring is a true one-of-a-kind, and we can confirm that it is the only championship ring ever given by Kobe to his father,” the auction site read. As of this publication, the bid has reached a whopping $141,000. Bidding for the ring ends on March 30.

Whether fans realize the ring Joe is auctioning off to the public is an actual championship ring or not, they seem to have thoughts on the matter, with most appearing to condemn the move while others sympathize with Bryant’s parents and support their need to sell the ring, and some even asked why the main beneficiary of Kobe’s fortune, his wife Vannessa Bryant, isn’t doing more to help out.

Despite the drama, Kobe Bryant was recently celebrated, as friends and family gathered to support the unveiling of the Kobe Bryant statue in downtown LA. Among the attendees were Jeanie Buss, head coach Phil Jackson, teammate Derek Fisher, and fellow Laker Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and many more.

But the first statue –which stands 19 feet tall and weighs 4,000 pounds– shows Bryant donning his No. 8 jersey as he points to the sky with his right hand while walking off the court when he dropped 81 points on the Toronto Raptors in January 2006.

At the base reads his full name and nickname, “Black Mamba,” a nod to the infamous triangle offense Phil Jackson enforced, and five championship trophies along the side.

A Bryant quote is also etched into the statue: “Leave the game better than you found it. And when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend.”

