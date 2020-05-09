Remembering Little Richard’s Legendary Life With Rare Photos Of The Rock ‘N Roll Pioneer

Little Richard, the eccentric singer and musician who was an early pioneer of rock n’ roll, died Saturday, according to reports. The man who recorded inter-generational and timeless hits like “Tutti Frutti” and “Good Golly Miss Molly” was 87 years old. His son did not disclose Little Richard’s cause of death to the New York Times.

The native of Macon, Georgia, had a legendary career that spanned multiple decades. It began in 1951 when he won a talent contest in Atlanta and as a result, he got a recording contract with MCA. Four years later he recorded “Tutti Frutti,” a song that was controversially sung on live TV by Elvis Presley, who stands accused of “Columbusing” Little Richard.

He later quit rock n’ roll and devoted his life to God and in the process released three gospel albums in the year 1960 alone. Little Rochard would later go on and tour the world with iconic bands and performers such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Bo Didley.

While many people credit Little Richard with being the sole founder of rock n’ roll, the New York Times said that is not true. “Other musicians had already been mining a similar vein by the time he recorded his first hit, “Tutti Frutti” — a raucous song about sex, its lyrics cleaned up but its meaning hard to miss — in a New Orleans recording studio in September 1955. Chuck Berry and Fats Domino had reached the pop Top 10, Bo Diddley had topped the rhythm-and-blues charts, and Elvis Presley had been making records for a year,” the Times wrote.

Little Richard was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame as well as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the latter in a class with Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly and James Brown in 1986. He’s also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and performed at Bill Clinton’s inauguration. He officially retired from the music industry in 2013, but his contributions to the arts will outlast everybody reading this.

Scroll down to take a look at some of the rarer images from his inimitable career as the world mourns the loss of a musical legend. May he rest in power.