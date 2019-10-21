Twitter Reacts To Lori Harvey Being Arrested For Hit And Run

Lori Harvey, the 22-year-old socialite stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey, was arrested for her alleged role in a hit and run car accident Sunday night in Beverly Hills. But it was the reported manner in which the hit and run happened that was getting more attention than anything else.

Lori Harvey, a model who has been in the news recently for romantic rumors linking her to celebrities like Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs and rapper Future, reportedly hit a parked car in a collision that was apparently so hard that she ended up flipping her car. “The authorities confirmed she did not stick around the scene but was apprehended nearby,” E News reported. Rolling Out reported that “witnesses said she was texting and driving and accidentally hit a parked Prius and flipped her Mercedes G-Wagon onto its side.

That tidbit seemed to set Twitter on fire as users tweeted gifs and memes imagined Lori Harvey redefining in real-time what a hit-and-run car accident was by actually getting out of her crashed car and physically running away from the scene only to be nabbed by cops. (Rolling Out said Harvey actually “walked away,” but that didn’t stop the obligatory social media embellishment from commencing.)

As of Monday morning, no video of the car accident had surfaced on social media. But if history was any indication, it was just a matter of time before footage from a bystander’s cellphone or surveillance camera(s) turn up and show exactly what happened in the crash.

The crash took place after Harvey left dinner at Nobu, but there were no reports of alcohol or drugs being involved. In a stunning instance of privilege, Harvey was reportedly issued a citation for hit and run but not taken into custody and instead released on site.

The news of the car crash came amid a report from Bossip that she was on vacation with Future just days after she and Diddy appeared to end their relationship (which came after she dated Diddy’s son).

Scroll down to see a sample of Twitter responses to the news that Lori Harvey was arrested for hitting-and-running away from the car accident that she apparently caused through no fault of anyone else.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.