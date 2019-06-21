Every Time Meghan McCain Got Her White Privilege Checked On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain has reportedly been driving everyone at “The View” crazy for months, especially the legendary Whoopi Goldberg and OG of the show Joy Behar.
Behar and McCain two have been bickering for months. Back in December, according to The Daily Mail, when Whoopi abruptly cut to commercial after a spat, Behar yelled in front of the audience, “My God!’ and ‘Get this b***h under control.’ If this s**t doesn’t stop I’m quitting this damn show. I can’t take this much more.” Reportedly, producers jumped on stage but the New Yorker wasn’t done, “I’ve tolerated a lot of s**t on this show but I’m at my wits’ end with this entitled b***h. Enough already! Enough already! I’m not playing nice any longer.”
Allegedly, network executives met with both of them in their dressing room after the show. No word on what was said but clearly McCain hasn’t learned to respect her elders. The disrespect from McCain didn’t stop.
In February, a source told Radar Online that McCain “blew up” at producers over Behar’s “unfair treatment” toward her. Reportedly, McCain was “losing patience.” However, the execs were “100% behind” 76-year-old Behar.
For months, the drama didn’t stop, which was obvious on television. By June, Goldberg was reportedly fed up. According to a close source, The Daily Mail reported, “Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break.”
The source continued, “They have survived Rosie O’Donnell, Star Jones and even Barbara Walters. So for Meghan to be causing problems for them, it says a lot about her and really isn’t a reflection on them at all… Even on her worst days, Whoopi tries her best to be respectful to the staff. Even if something upsets her or she snaps for some reason, she’ll come back and apologize and explain herself later.”
The source closed with, “It’s been extremely hard for her to see Meghan come in and really bring the morale down. All the reports of her being ‘cold, icy and unpleasant’ are really mild compared to the truth of her personality.”
In addition, Abby Huntsman, who is currently on maternity leave, was supposedly hired by ABC to make Meghan “more comfortable.” Joy Behar allegedly said, “If you want to know what white privilege looks like, this is a great example of it.”
That ain’t nothing but facts. See Meghan’s trifling moments where she got checked.
1. Stacey Abrams
In October of 2018, Stacey Abrams was running for governor of Georgia. She appeared on “The View”. and Meghan McCain attempted to grill Abrams on wanting to ban AR-15s. McCain got handled.
2. Round One With Joy Behar…
In December of 2018, McCain was insisting that the only topic of the day should be praising President George H. W. Bush, who passed away at 94 years old. However, Behar was pointing out his record on global warming (he signed the Clean Air Act Amendment of 1990) and said, “This president that we have now is trying to unravel everything that he did and Obama did, and if I ever become a one-issue voter, it will be about pollution and the greenhouse effect…” McCain didn’t want to hear any talk of Obama but Behar put her right in her place.
3. Soledad O’Brien
Award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien saw McCain have one of her regular freaks out on air and wrote “Full on freak out” without tagging her but including the video. Meghan, who was clearly searching for her name, responded to O’Brien by saying, “Get a life” and babbling about her future grand-kids. O’Brien went in — see above.
4. Meghan Vs. The Audience
Still in December of 2018, Meghan McCain continued her losing streak on “The View.” The 34-year-old had the nerve to reprimand the audience for participating with clapping because Sunny Hostin made a comment about John Kelly, who praises treasonous Robert E. Lee and thinks the Civil War was just about a “lack of ability to comprise”, being fired from The White House. Watch above.
5. Tamika Mallory
In January of 2019, Tamika Mallory appeared on “The View” to discuss her involvement in the Women’s March and she was grilled by the always insulting Meghan McCain. Mallory, who is a co-founder of Women’s March, appeared to be on trial for her support of Minister Louis Farrakhan. For nearly five minutes, which is forever for a one-hour daytime talk show, she was repeatedly asked the same question by McCain but Mallory was handled.
6. Sunny Hostin
In January of 2019, Meghan McCain has a clear issue with reality, especially in her own party. “The View” hosts were discussing openly racist elected official Steve King, saying, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?” Of course, the comments were no shocker considering Trump proudly says he is a nationalist and the Republican has a new racist scandal every week — yet McCain doesn’t see it that way and Sunny Hostin shut her down.
7. Round Two With Joy Behar…
In February of 2019, Joy Behar let McCain know she does not have time for the games. While discussing Sen. Amy Klobuchar announcing she was running for president, McCain kept trying to jump into the conversation by nastily saying, “Can I say something now? Joy, is that okay? Do I have your permission to speak now on Amy Klobuchar, we’re all good?” She started babbling then stopped and said, “By all means, keep going Joy.” Behar clapped back with, “No, if you’re going to have a hissy fit, we can’t continue.” McCain looked like her head was going to explode. McCain barely spoke for the rest of the show.
8. Round Three With Joy Behar…
By April of 2019, there was only one reason to watch “The View” — to see 76-year-old Joy Behar drag the entitled Meghan McCain when the late Senator’s daughter tries to pretend that she knows everything. Behar had to school the 34-year-old on Obama’s scandal-free legacy and McCain nearly popped a blood vessel.
9. Round Four With Joy Behar (And Whoopi Goldberg!)…
Still in April, Behar was making logical comments about the Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen being fired, the 34-year-old McCain tried to cut her off. Behar responded by saying, “I listened to you, let me just finish.” McCain shot back, “Part of your job is to listen to me” and Behar shot her the daggers of death. Whoopi quickly jumped in and shut it all the way down.
10. Sen. Elizabeth Warren
In late May, Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared on “The View” this morning and was grilled by the entitled Meghan McCain on why she won’t go on Fox News — her former job. McCain looked like her head was about to explode as Warren casually broke down why she will not add to Fox’s bottom line. See the glorious moment above.
11. Whoopi Goldberg
By June, Meghan McCain was clearly working Whoopi Goldberg‘s last nerve. She had to shut the entitled Arizona native all the way down when she wanted to babble about abortion laws as time was running out during a segment. Watch McCain get checked.
12. Round Five With Joy Behar (And Whoopi Goldberg!)…
On June 19, 2019, Meghan McCain continued her legacy of being one of the most unlikable people on television. The 34-year-old hit a new low by calling 76-year-old Joy Behar a bitch on live television.