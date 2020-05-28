Minneapolis Burns As George Floyd Protesters Become Victims Of The Police Violence They’re Protesting

Minneapolis residents woke up to see their city literally burning as protesters raged and rioted following the police killing of an unarmed Black man earlier this week.

WATCH: A massive fire near Lake Street and 26th Avenue South in Minneapolis engulfs a building, as neighbors frantically hose down nearby houses. #GeorgeFloyd 📷 : @MDVancleave pic.twitter.com/Cy882xpzVk — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) May 28, 2020

Wednesday was the second straight night of people protesting the Minneapolis Police Department and its officers involved in the death of George Floyd, who was handcuffed on Memorial Day and forced to lie face-down on the street when now-fired cop Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck until the 46-year-old man was no longer conscious.

Its not just target. They burning the whole city down pic.twitter.com/bU2mc2TiQP — Frost (@FrostIgneel) May 28, 2020

Aside from people protesting Floyd’s killing, his actual killer remained free and avoided any criminal charges and an arrest as of Thursday morning despite the Minneapolis mayor on Wednesday calling for that to happen.

2 buildings are on fire in Minneapolis at the corner of south 27th Ave and E 29th Street. #KSTP #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/A4tBb2onLj — Thomas Palanuk (@TPalanuk) May 28, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Wednesday in no uncertain terms that he thinks Chauvin should be arrested.

Listen to this young man, listen. Wise beyond his years. Speaking truth, 100%. #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/tqRN1aondj — Cody Reese (@CodyReese_) May 28, 2020

“I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” he said. “If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now. And I cannot come up with a good answer to that.”

Things are really super crazy in Minneapolis right now. There was an explosion by the intersection of lake and minnehaha. Several buildings ablaze. Police cars racing all over, other people driving like maniacs. Gunfire sounds too close to the house. — Huge Ackman (@_J_Jizzle) May 28, 2020

While the protests Tuesday night were contentious at times, including protesters being pepper-sprayed and getting shot by rubber bullets, photos and video footage from Wednesday night and into Thursday morning showed evidence of an even more intense demonstration against police violence.

BREAKING: Live Footage from outside the Target in Minneapolis. The Target seems to be set on fire. pic.twitter.com/6LTmtANmin — BREAKING NEWS (@atSerpentine) May 28, 2020

Multiple buildings and structures in Minneapolis were ravaged by fires as one person was reportedly shot to death amid all the protesting. Police made an arrest in the case but details of that shooting were scarce as videos surfaced of officers threatening protesters.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the protest’s lone shooting victim was shot by a store owner.

However, it was the evolving details of Floyd’s brazen police killing that was fueling the rage shown by protesters, including one who was shown with a bloody head after having been apparently shot by officers’ rubber bullets.

The Minnehaha Avenue construction fire: pic.twitter.com/5FgUwY5kOi — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

One of the places that burned down was a Target store — perhaps the flagship store as the company’s headquarters are in Minneapolis.

I’m not saying the fire and target was justifiable, HOWEVER we’ve been protesting peacefully for years.The issue is getting worse and history is repeating itself. Not saying this is the answer but clearly holding signs up isn’t doing it for y’all.. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BLM pic.twitter.com/xsYylrtKPn — exlusively.sinead (@exlusively_xo) May 28, 2020

Protesters turned into looters when they broke into the store and eventually lit it on fire.

Target : I don’t feel so well … pic.twitter.com/YpCf2qrw4q — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 28, 2020

There were also reports that officers in the city’s 3rd precinct were being shot at.

Officers in the 3rd precinct being shot at. Tear gas being deployed. pic.twitter.com/eNC8EWkoty — EstherWarrior (@believe_coach) May 28, 2020

Wednesday was the second straight day and night of protests and police showed they were up to the task by wearing riot gear and shooting flash bangs at protesters as well as tear gas cannisters.

Flash bangs pic.twitter.com/fxTamxoGy9 — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Protesters vowed to keep his Floyd’s alive in an effort to achieve legal and social justice in the Minneapolis area’s latest high-profile police killing of a Black person.

Another fire has broken out at a building along Lake Street. pic.twitter.com/KImXntn5to — Bill Keller (@billkellerfox9) May 28, 2020

A tweet from someone who identified herself as a Minneapolis resident said that the images of the city burning gave her a sense of satisfaction.

Some local residents raced to try to extinguish the fires in their neighborhood, perhaps to no avail because of the way they were raging.

Using buckets to save building across the street. Firefighters showing up now. pic.twitter.com/F4CmAa4xEu — devinkrinkephoto (@devkrinke) May 28, 2020

Scroll down to see more powerful images from the continued protests of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis as the city demands justice and an end to police violence.