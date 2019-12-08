Outrage After Miss Universe Jamaica’s Costume Is Named For Slave Owner ‘Legend’ Annie Palmer

A simple tweet on Saturday morning opened a complex can of worms on social media as the upcoming Miss Universe beauty pageant collided with a sordid chapter of Jamaican history.

It all started when the Twitter account for a popular tourist destination in Jamaica posted three images of Iana Tickle Garcia, the reigning Miss Universe Jamaica, wearing a costume. But it wasn’t the elaborate design of the costume posted by Rose Hall Jamaica that caught the attention of Twitter users as much as it was the costume’s name: “Annie Palmer – Legend of Rose Hall.”

Miss Universe Jamaica's Costume Name: Annie Palmer – Legend of Rose Hall. Iana Tickle Garcia is rocking this! pic.twitter.com/leFlcfapNz — Rose Hall Jamaica (@rosehalljamaica) December 7, 2019

To the uninitiated, the Rose Hall name may be reminiscent of an area near Montego Bay populated by a handful of resorts. But for others — namely Jamaicans — the name of Annie Palmer evokes a painful chapter of the Caribbean island nation’s history. According to tourism website Jamaica Travel And Culture, Palmer was a white woman known as the “White Witch of Rose Hall” who “was an accomplished practitioner of Haitian Voodoo and during her reign at Rose Hall murdered three husbands and countless slave lovers. Her reign of terror was ended when she was murdered by one of her slaves and a ritual was carried out to banish her spirit from earth. However, it is rumoured that the ritual was not carried out correctly and that Annie still haunts the Rose Hall estate.”

When the theme of brutal slave owner Annie Palmer was thought of: – it had to be approved

– sketches of the costume to best represent her had to be approved

– photo mockups of how best to showcase her as AP had to be approved

– the photos, when taken, had to be approved. SMH. — Jodi-Ann Quarrie (Yoo Need More Jodi) (@yooneedmorejodi) December 7, 2019

Twitter users seemingly sounded off in unison after the tweet by Rose Hall Jamaica.

It’s clear that no one KNOWS the history of Rose Hall in its entirety.

Important pieces of our history always disappear to make way for folklore, anecdotes etc. https://t.co/uQPOFgtm4Y — #ClimateChange (@aneikaangus) December 7, 2019

One tweet wondered: “…did anyone consider this idea properly because…we have sent our representative to an international competition as a slave owning terrorist that sexually abused enslaved Africans and murdered them. Not sure how anyone thought this was a good idea.”

But honestly. None of this makes sense. In Jamaica, the entire story of Annie Palmer is marketed as one rife with atrocities. That's what the site touts as the major pull. Come see the ghost of this wicked woman. The tour guides talk about her evil deeds. About her murders. — Ambrosia™ – 🇯🇲 Too Militant For That Shit… (@ambrosia_omG) December 8, 2019

Another tweet asked why Rose Hall Jamaica didn’t “add a slave for a little pizzaz.”

Rosa Palmer was the first wife in that house and Rose Hall was named after her…slaves loved her and she didn’t kill her husbands…WHY wouldn’t they use her?! NO EXCUSE! Idc! — Daisy Hawthorne ♡ (@JaayBeeh) December 7, 2019

Yet another tweet reminded others that “WHITE PEOPLE OWN ROSEHALL WHITE HOUSE,” a nod to the family of American businessman John Rollins, who bought the estate in the 1960s. Rollins’ family continues to own and operate the tourist attraction. Multiple tweets mentioned how Rose Hall was capitalizing off of Black people by using imagery associated with white supremacy.

Others wondered why there was so much outrage now for a story that isn’t even remotely new.

We are properly contrary in #Jamaica. We've been celebrating this story of "Annie Palm" and #RoseHall forever. So we just find it problematic? Seriously? https://t.co/kYGQOZU11S — HumeReports (@DrHumeJohnson) December 8, 2019

According to the Jamaica Observer, the national costume for this year’s Miss Universe pageant was unveiled on Friday “during the pageant’s preliminary national costume competition round.” Tickle Garcia, a 19-year-old college student, was crowned Miss Universe Jamaica 2019 in September and likely had no say in the naming of the costume.

Imagine the girl should be preparing for the competition and has to be dealing with this. I mean it’s hard enough having to compete on such a large stage. I just hope the citizens of Rose Hall give her the support she needs tomorrow. — Your favotite Belizean 🇧🇿 (@majesty876) December 7, 2019

The 2019 Miss Universe pageant is scheduled to take place Sunday and will be held in Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Fox will be airing it on TV.

In the meantime, scroll down to see some of the more animated responses to finding out about the planned apparent glorification of an unfortunate figure in Jamaican history.