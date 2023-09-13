National Hispanic Heritage Month: Notable Black People Who Are Afro-Latinos

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

National Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual celebration in the United States that recognizes and pays tribute to the contributions, culture, history, and achievements of Hispanic Latino and Afro-Latino Americans. This observance spans from Sept.15th to Oct.15th each year, paying homage and respect to the independence and liberation of several Latin American countries.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the countries include Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. These nations all gained their independence from Spain on September 15, 1821. Mexico’s independence is celebrated on Sept.16th, as it declared independence from Spanish colonial rule on this day in 1810, kicking off the Mexican War of Independence. During the month-long celebration, Chile and Belize’s Independence Day, which falls on Sept. 18th and 21st respectively, is also celebrated.

MORE: Who Are Deion Sanders’ Children? Meet Football Coach’s Incredible Brood

How do you celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month?

During National Hispanic Heritage Month, there are various events, activities and educational programs held across the United States to celebrate the rich and diverse contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. This festive event often includes art exhibitions, music, dance performances, food festivals and community gatherings.

The observance serves as an opportunity to highlight the achievements of Hispanic and Latino individuals in various fields, including arts, science, politics and sports. It also emphasizes the importance of diversity and multiculturalism in American society, as well as fostering understanding and appreciation for the cultural tapestry woven by Hispanic and Latino communities.

While the celebration is meant to be a joyous occasion, Mario T. Garcia, professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, believes that the month should also be used to highlight historical and societal issues present in the Latino community.

“Too often the focus is on the musical contributions or dancing or other happy art forms,” Garcia told NPR in 2021. “But we also need programming that reflects historical problems … because you can’t assume that Latinos already know about the lynchings in South Texas in the 1910s,” the Zoot Suit Riots, the segregation of Mexican kids in schools, or the Chicano-led high school walkouts of the 1960s that permanently changed higher education enrollment for Latino students.”

These hard truths can be the perfect way to create more change and equity for Latino community members across the globe, Garcia argued.

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, let’s pay homage to some notable Afro-Latino members, past and present, who have created change and spread joy around the world with their unique talents.