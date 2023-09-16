Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
College athletes are making money in college sports because Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals are now a normal thing.
Numerous college athletes have taken advantage of the opportunity to secure lucrative NIL deals.
These athletes have leveraged their popularity, skills, and personal brand to enter into various endorsement agreements and partnerships.
Signing NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals while playing college sports offers several benefits for athletes. Here are some key advantages:
Financial Opportunities
Business and Brand Building
Entrepreneurial Freedom
Community Engagement
Career Preparation
It’s not just players at top sports schools getting paid from NIL deals, either. Last year, an unprecedented number of student-athletes at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) cashed in, including current University of Colorado stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders at Jackson State University.
Hunter, a two-way star who plays both wide receiver and safety, inked a deal with famous HBCU football alum Michael Strahan to represent his business entities. That followed Sanders, a quarterback, signing deals with Gatorade, Beats and Tom Brady’s apparel company. They were joined by Norfolk State University’s track and football standout Rayquan Smith, who had amassed more than 70 NIL deals as of last year. In addition, multiple brands have provided deals to the entire rosters of certain HBCU teams.
It’s important to note that while NIL deals offer opportunities for athletes, there are complexities and challenges associated with navigating these arrangements. It is also important that all athletes understand the rules and regulations set by their respective colleges and athletic associations to participate in such.
Let’s take a look at the Top 20 Athletes Players With The Highest NIL Valuations below!
Each NIL Valuation came from On3 NIL.
NIL: College Athletes’ Name, Image And Likeness Deals Ranked was originally published on 1075thefan.com
1. Bronny James – $6.1M ValuationSource:Getty
College: USC
Sport: Basketball
Year: Freshman
Instagram followers: 7.7M
Tik Tok followers: 5.8M
Twitter/X followers: 24K
On3 NIL Valuation: $6.1M
2. Shedeur Sanders – $4.1M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Colorado
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
Instagram followers: 1.1M
Tik Tok followers: 266K
Twitter/X followers: 51K
On3 NIL Valuation: $4.1M
3. Livvy Dunne – $3.2M ValuationSource:Getty
College: LSU
Sport: Gymnastics
Year: Junior
Instagram followers: 4.4M
Tik Tok followers: 7.5M
Twitter/X followers: 104K
On3 NIL Valuation: $3.2M
4. Arch Manning – $2.9M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Texas
Sport: Football
Year: Freshman
Instagram followers: 197K
Tik Tok followers: 8.9K
Twitter/X followers: 65K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.9M
5. Caleb Williams – $2.6M ValuationSource:Getty
College: USC
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
Instagram followers: 212K
Tik Tok followers: 22K
Twitter/X followers: 75K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.6M
6. Travis Hunter – $1.8M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Colorado
Sport: Football
Year: Sophomore
Instagram followers: 726K
Tik Tok followers: 713K
Twitter/X followers: 56K
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.8M
7. Evan Stewart – $1.7M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Texas A&M
Sport: Football
Year: Sophomore
Instagram followers: 253K
Tik Tok followers: 2.1M
Twitter/X followers: 22K
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.7M
8. Angel Reese – $1.7M ValuationSource:Getty
College: LSU
Sport: Basketball
Year: Junior
Instagram followers: 2.5M
Tik Tok followers: 2.2M
Twitter/X followers: 375K
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.7M
9. Drake Maye – $1.5M ValuationSource:Getty
College: North Carolina
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Instagram followers: 57k
Twitter/X followers: 17.7k
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.5M
10. Bo Nix – $1.4M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Oregon
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Instagram followers: 157k
Tik Tok followers: 540
Twitter/X followers: 34K
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.4M
11. Marvin Harrison Jr. – $1.4M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Ohio State
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
Instagram followers: 256K
Tik Tok followers: 138K
Twitter/X followers: 65K
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.4M
12. Michael Penix Jr. – $1.3M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Washington
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Senior
Instagram followers: 20K
Tik Tok followers: 609
Twitter/X followers: 13.2K
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.3M
13. Bryce James – $1.2M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Committed to Duquesne University
Sport: Basketball
Year: Still in high school
Instagram followers: 1.9M
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.2M
14. Quinn Ewers – $1.2M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Texas
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Instagram followers: 165K
Twitter/X followers: 55K
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.2M
15. Hansel Emmanuel – $1.2M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Austin Peay
Sport: Basketball
Year: Freshman
Instagram followers: 1.6M
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.2M
16. Jordan Travis – $1.2M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Florida State
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Senior
Instagram followers: 79K
Tik Tok followers: 12.8K
Twitter/X followers: 40K
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.2M
17. Nico Iamaleava – $1.1M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Tennessee
Sport: Football
Year: Freshman
Instagram followers: 168K
Tik Tok followers: 139K
Twitter/X followers: 25K
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.1M
18. Jared McCain – $1.1M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Duke
Sport: Basketball
Year: Freshman
Instagram followers: 600K
Tik Tok followers: 2M
Twitter/X followers: 11.3K
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.1M
19. Flau’jae Johnson – $1.1M ValuationSource:Getty
College: LSU
Sport: Basketball
Year: Freshman
Instagram followers: 1.6M
Tik Tok followers: 1.3M
Twitter/X followers: 93K
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.1M
20. Blake Corum – $1.1M ValuationSource:Getty
College: Michigan
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Instagram followers: 112K
Tik Tok followers: 18.5K
Twitter/X followers: 52K
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.1M
