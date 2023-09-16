NIL: College Athletes’ Name, Image And Likeness Deals Ranked

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

College athletes are making money in college sports because Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals are now a normal thing.

Numerous college athletes have taken advantage of the opportunity to secure lucrative NIL deals.

These athletes have leveraged their popularity, skills, and personal brand to enter into various endorsement agreements and partnerships.

Signing NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals while playing college sports offers several benefits for athletes. Here are some key advantages:

Financial Opportunities Business and Brand Building Entrepreneurial Freedom Community Engagement Career Preparation

It’s not just players at top sports schools getting paid from NIL deals, either. Last year, an unprecedented number of student-athletes at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) cashed in, including current University of Colorado stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders at Jackson State University.

Hunter, a two-way star who plays both wide receiver and safety, inked a deal with famous HBCU football alum Michael Strahan to represent his business entities. That followed Sanders, a quarterback, signing deals with Gatorade, Beats and Tom Brady’s apparel company. They were joined by Norfolk State University’s track and football standout Rayquan Smith, who had amassed more than 70 NIL deals as of last year. In addition, multiple brands have provided deals to the entire rosters of certain HBCU teams.

It’s important to note that while NIL deals offer opportunities for athletes, there are complexities and challenges associated with navigating these arrangements. It is also important that all athletes understand the rules and regulations set by their respective colleges and athletic associations to participate in such.

Let’s take a look at the Top 20 Athletes Players With The Highest NIL Valuations below!

Each NIL Valuation came from On3 NIL.

NIL: College Athletes’ Name, Image And Likeness Deals Ranked was originally published on 1075thefan.com