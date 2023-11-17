A List Of Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.” That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity.

Since its inception in 1911, Omega Psi Phi has been a staple on college campuses around the country. Their ideals of attracting and building strong leaders of men has been passed on for generations.

Many notable members are leaders in many different walks of life including the arts, academics, athletics, entertainment, business, civil rights, education, government, and science fields.

In 1930, Omega Psi Phi joined the National Pan-Hellenic Council, a collective of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities also called the Divine Nine, or Black Greek Letter Organizations (BGLOs).

The founding members of the NPHC were Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, and Zeta Phi Beta. This organization was created to pomote interaction through forums, meetings, and other media for the exchange of information, and engage in cooperative programming and initiatives throughout the world. There are currently 2.5 million members in the NPHC.

The list of notable Omega Psi Phi members is filled with some of the most successfull and brightest Black men America has ever seen. Below we spotlight some celebrities you may or may not have known pledged Omega Psi Phi.

Check out some other quick facts about about Omega Psi Phi, then check out our list.

Motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul”

Colors: Purple and Gold

Symbol: Lamp

Here is a list of some celebrity members below:

