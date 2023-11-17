A List Of Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi

Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.” That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity.
Since its inception in 1911, Omega Psi Phi has been a staple on college campuses around the country. Their ideals of attracting and building strong leaders of men has been passed on for generations.
Many notable members are leaders in many different walks of life including the arts, academics, athletics, entertainment, business, civil rights, education, government, and science fields.
In 1930, Omega Psi Phi joined the National Pan-Hellenic Council, a collective of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities also called the Divine Nine, or Black Greek Letter Organizations (BGLOs).
The founding members of the NPHC were Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, and Zeta Phi Beta. This organization was created to pomote interaction through forums, meetings, and other media for the exchange of information, and engage in cooperative programming and initiatives throughout the world. There are currently 2.5 million members in the NPHC.
The list of notable Omega Psi Phi members is filled with some of the most successfull and brightest Black men America has ever seen. Below we spotlight some celebrities you may or may not have known pledged Omega Psi Phi.
Check out some other quick facts about about Omega Psi Phi, then check out our list.
Motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul”
Colors: Purple and Gold
Symbol: Lamp
Here is a list of some celebrity members below:
1. Tom JoynerSource:relam@radio-one.com
Lambda Epsilon
2. Rickey SmileySource:Reach Media
Psi Rho
3. D.L. HughleySource:Urban One
D.L. Hughley is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi.
4. Wanya Morris (L)Source:Getty
Special Intake (Tau Tau)
5. AJ Calloway (R)Source:Getty
Tau Chi
6. Terrance JSource:Getty
Mu Psi
7. Jesse JacksonSource:Getty
Pi Psi
8. Shaquille O’NealSource:Leroy Hamilton for SHAQUILLE’S /AEG / L.A. LIVE - Capra Photography
Grand Chapter
(Special Intake)
9. Michael Jordan (L)Source:Getty
Omicron Alpha
10. Langston HughesSource:Getty
Beta
11. Joe TorrySource:Joe Torry
Joe Torry is a member of Omega Psi Phi.
12. Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi.
13. George ClintonSource:Getty
George Clinton is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi.
14. Charlie WardSource:Getty
15. Ed “Too Tall” JonesSource:Getty
16. Mo VaughnSource:Getty
17. Steve McNairSource:Getty
18. Vince CarterSource:Getty
19. Bill CosbySource:Getty
Beta Alpha Alpha
20. Mark DuperSource:Getty
21. Keith JacksonSource:Getty
22. Cedric “Cornbread” MaxwellSource:Getty
23. Earl GravesSource:Getty
24. Bayard RustinSource:Getty
25. Steve HarveySource:Facebook Watch
Special Intake (Tau Tau)
26. Stephen A. SmithSource:Getty
27. John SalleySource:Getty
28. Alonzo MourningSource:Getty
29. Ray LewisSource:Getty
30. David JusticeSource:Getty
31. Thaddeus Bullard (Titus O’Neal)Source:Getty
32. Anthony “Spice” AdamsSource:Getty
33. Kweisi MfumeSource:Getty
34. Dr. Benjamin HooksSource:Getty
35. Will DowningSource:Getty
36. Harry LennixSource:Getty
37. LaRoyce HawkinsSource:Getty
