‘Suspicious’ Late Night Fireworks Amid Protests Prompt Social Media Conspiracy Theories

Late-night fireworks have been faithfully detonated nightly for weeks across the five boroughs of New York City, and now some people are raising their eyebrows about what exactly is happening.

At first, people seemed to associate the fireworks with the ongoing protests against police violence and racism, but that initial reaction on social media has since morphed into those centered on conspiracy theories that have vast implications for Black and brown people in The Big Apple.

Every NYC hood for the last few weeks LOL #fireworks pic.twitter.com/x012bi0xLT — Bradley Valentin (@ValentinBradley) June 17, 2020

These fireworks are not quick displays, either. Some are lasting for hours into the early morning.

“Fireworks in NYC sounds awesome. I’m jealous” The fireworks: pic.twitter.com/u6EC7ADOuv — Aoi kun🍌🐟 | Annie day | Momiji's real mom (@Aoikun) June 20, 2020

While those conspiracy theories are unproven, the suspicion that the fireworks are being ramped up has been confirmed. NBC New York reported that there have been “more than 1,700 fireworks-related complaints to the city’s noise complaint hotline through the first half of June” compared to “only 21 registered during this time in 2019.”

This isn't even the loudest one. Right outside your WINDOW! police station is 1 avenue away and they are not doing anything but pass by. #fireworks #nyc #fireworksnyc pic.twitter.com/s9K7pOhQVq — Yuj (@Oyujinn89) June 22, 2020

So why the change? That answer is unclear. But city officials have begun an investigation including trying to figure out where the supply is coming from and how it’s getting into a city that outlaws possessing them.

At least one person on social media described the situation in part as being “suspicious” and penned an elaborate post that she said was an attempt “to destabilize the #BlackLivesMatter movement.” She said the media was reporting that Black and brown youth were solely responsible for the illegal fireworks.

NYC fireworks day 7 million in a row and counting. Really hoping the streak breaks when bars and nightclubs open up again. #nycfireworks #fireworks pic.twitter.com/obUTgifd7y — Jeff Cooper (@jeffcooper86) June 19, 2020

However, the post also points out that the quality of the fireworks being shot off are on a part with those used for professional purposes, not recreational.

My neighborhood in Queens be wilding every day with these huge ass fireworks that I can see from my window. Like it’s so sus that all these people from all over NYC suddenly have so much supply of HUGE Macy’s 4th of July level fireworks 👀👀 something ain’t right #nycfireworks pic.twitter.com/4iKRArQeIQ — Raisa ✨ (@yourstrulyraisa) June 22, 2020

That means, the post says without proof, that the government could be supplying the fireworks.

Whatever's happening with the #fireworks in NYC is….not normal. This is not my original post, just reposting from fb because I agree this is fuckin suspicious. pic.twitter.com/QhKrNPhqjr — Em 🌚 (@emdubin) June 20, 2020

What would any of that accomplish, you ask? Well, for starters, it could provide the police with a reason to go into these neighborhoods in an attempt to justify racially profiling and criminalizing people who fit whatever description of suspect police say they’re looking for. The city has encouraged residents to call both the nonemergency 311 number as well as 911 to report use of these fireworks.

The double standard in NYC continues.

They keep targeting us with tickets, but don't respond when we get attacked with fireworks.#Brooklynfireworks

pic.twitter.com/mYk2pmFBZp — Heshy (@HeshyTischler) June 19, 2020

Yet another theory suspects that law enforcement could be providing the fireworks only to ignore any complaints as an act of defiance amid calls to defund the NYPD to purportedly prove their worth to the residents they’re charged with protecting and serving.

NYPD RADIO: "Female caller states she is uncomfortable walking home, states it is a WARZONE. A combination of fireworks and gunshots".

OFFICER RESPONDS: "Welcome to NY".

DISPATCHER: "Tell me about it". pic.twitter.com/H4phveuEZ6 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 21, 2020

There are multiple videos on social media showing police being present as fireworks are shot off but not doing anything to stop or deter it from happening.

NYPD officers are not doing nothing (besides take video) to stop the out of control fireworks across NYC out of fear of being sued or fired. #DefundThePolice @NYCMayor @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/kobdnGOoXD — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 21, 2020

Another theory is that the fireworks are being used in Black and brown neighborhoods to leave residents disoriented and sleep-deprived and “to stoke tensions between Black and brown peoples.”

This was the view from my Central Harlem apartment at 4am on Sunday. This is not just the usual "NYC in the summertime" fireworks. This feels coordinated and carefully planned to me. These were being shot off by grown-ass men (not kids) at 137 & Lenox. #nycfireworks pic.twitter.com/4VeIGoSwkT — Pam Adams 🌊 ✊ 📣 (@TarHeelInNYC) June 22, 2020

Whatever the case is, one thing is for sure: The fireworks continue to happen ahead of the annual Fourth of July fireworks with no end in sight.

When we call 911 in NYC for fireworks we're being told to call 311 cuz @NYCMayor & @NYGovCuomo consider fireworks Non Emergency, they claim not to want to tie up cops for Non Emergency. But they have no problem tying up cops to close our parks and playgrounds pic.twitter.com/NQTPQ8iTHN — Sg58931 (@sg58931) June 17, 2020

Even with an online petition demanding an end to the illegal fireworks.

Scene in #Williamsburg, Brooklyn NYC, as fire works continue to rock the city with over 1000 calls this month to the #NYPD.#NYC looks like a warzone deep in the middle east. Kids can't sleep at night with feer of the #fireworks explosions combined with gun shots. pic.twitter.com/XEBSLJV3aQ — Real Buffing News (@RealBuffingNews) June 22, 2020

