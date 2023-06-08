Subscribe
Pride Month: Notable Black LGBTQ Couples Who Are Married

Published on June 8, 2023

Rainbow beam on wedding rings. lgbt flag.

Source: inside-studio / Getty

In 2008, Beyonce once said, “If you like you should have put a ring on it” but members of the LGBTQ community weren’t able to legally marry or “put a ring on it” in all 50 states until 2015 after the US Supreme Court ruled that gay marriage is legal nationwide.

Before then couples had to look at the laws in individual states to find where they were “allowed” to marry.  You see at the time, 14 states had bans on same-sex marriages but this ruling brought an end to more than a decade of legal battles in the name of love and equality. Then U.S. President Barack Obama called the ruling a “victory for America” and many couples rushed to the alter.

While he’s not married, Byron Perkins is also celebrating Black same-sex love this month. The Hampton University student, who is the first openly gay football player at an HBCU, has been reveling during Pride Month with his new boyfriend.

In October 2022, the star defensive back made a decision to live in his truth, not realizing that he would soon make history.

“…I’m going to make a change and stop running away from myself. I’m gay…Yes, this is who I am, this is who I’ve been, and this is who I’m going to be. Simply put, I am who I am…,” he wrote to his followers at the time.

Now, in celebration of the start of this year’s Pride Month, Perkins unapologetically posted a photo of him and his new boo!

Byron’s brave step toward embracing his full identity has far-reaching implications for HBCU campus culture, especially within sports. Hopefully, this will serve as a step towards fostering more inclusive athletic environments everywhere.

“Especially at an HBCU, young Black gay men need an outlet,” Perkins said at the time he came out. “They need a support system. There hasn’t been an out gay football athlete at an HBCU. I want to end the stigma of what people think. I want people to know they can be themselves.”

Perkins added: “It’s about that kid who’s going to see this and think he can be himself too.”

Could Perkins and his boo be among the next couples NewsOne adds to the below list that is sure to grow? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, please join and help NewsOne celebrate love and equality for all as we list some of our favorite Black LGBTQ celebrities who got married and put a ring on it!

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner married in 2019

Source:Getty

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner married in 2019

DaBrat and Jesseca Dupart married in 2022

Source:Getty

DaBrat and Jesseca Dupart married in 2022

Shaun T and Scott Bloker married in 2012

Source:Getty

Shaun T and Scott Bloker married in 2012

Alex Sykes and Wanda Sykes married in 2008

Source:Getty

Alex Sykes and Wanda Sykes married in 2008

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts married in 2020

Source:Getty

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts married in 2020

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli married in 2017

Source:Getty

 Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli married in 2017

Billy Porter and Adam Smith married in 2017

Source:Getty

Billy Porter and Adam Smith married in 2017

RuPaul and Georges LeBar 2017

Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It Source:Getty

 RuPaul and Georges LeBar 2017

Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis married in 2012

Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis married in 2012

Anna Petrakova and Candace Parker married in 2019

Source:Getty

Anna Petrakova and Candace Parker married in 2019

