Stereotype Much? Donald Trump Plans To Attract Black Voters With Event Featuring Rappers And Athletes

The outreach efforts have left a lot to be desired.

Published on May 1, 2024

Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, former President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia | Source: Handout / Getty

The 2024 presidential election is just months away, and the orange menace, aka Donald Trump, is on a mission to pry away Black and Latino voters from President Joe Biden, but his plan is still the purest of jigs.

The Associated Press reports that former disgraced president Donald Trump wants to hold some sort of big campaign event at Madison Square Garden featuring Black hip-hop artists (probably Afroman) and athletes.

MORE: Donald Trump Claims ‘Anti-White Feeling’ In America Is A Problem That ‘Can’t Be Allowed.’ Here’s Why He’s Wrong

Trump also wants to visit places like Chicago, Detroit, and Atlanta and meet with local leaders of color, according to his aides, in hopes of flipping Democratic constituents.

Five months from what will be one of the most consequential Presidential elections of our lifetime, Trump and his sorry a** team have not done any outreach to the Black and Latino voters.

They also made some decisions that indicate the Trump campaign could care less about connecting with Black and Brown voters.

Per the Associated Press:

The Trump campaign removed its point person for coalitions and hasn’t announced a replacement. The Republican Party’s minority outreach offices across the country have been shuttered and replaced by businesses that include a check-cashing store, an ice cream shop and a sex-toy store. And campaign officials concede they are weeks away from rolling out any targeted programs.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has struggled to navigate a messy transition into the general election plagued by staffing issues, his personal legal troubles and the “Make America Great Again” movement’s disdain for so-called “identity politics.” There are signs of frustration on the ground, where Republicans believe Trump has a real opportunity to shift the election by cutting into President Joe Biden’s advantages with voters of color.

Longtime Trump ally and Black pastor Darrell Scott spoke on the Trump campaign’s lack of outreach to voters of color, adding, “To be quite honest, the Republican Party does not have a cohesive engagement plan for Black communities.”

He continued, “What it has are conservatives in communities of color who have taken it upon themselves to head our own initiatives.”

Now, if you ask Trump, he might argue his Atlanta Chick-fil-A stunt, a staged appearance at a bodega in Harlem, his limited edition wack gold sneakers, or his claiming Blacks relate to him because of his indictments is his attempt at making inroads with Black voters.

If that is the case, he needs to rework his strategy because we don’t believe him; he needs more people.

Maxine Waters Rejects Narrative That More Black Voters Support Trump: ‘They’re Attempting To Divide Us’

Gov. Wes Moore Warns Black Voters Of Trump’s Divisive Rhetoric

Loud & Wrong ? Stephen A. Smith Dragged On X For Defending Donald Trump’s Claims of “Black People Relating To Him”
Stereotype Much? Donald Trump Plans To Attract Black Voters With Event Featuring Rappers And Athletes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

