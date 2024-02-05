Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Grammy Awards

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

NewsOne’s sister site HelloBeautiful was on the scene at the 2024 Grammy Awards where celebrities hit the red carpet for music’s biggest night on Sunday. But you know why we’re here — the 2024 Grammys red carpet is our favorite part.

Live from the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, the 2024 Grammy Awards was hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth consecutive year. The Grammy Awards highlight the best artists and entertainers of the year, with Black women leading nominations this year. All eyes were on the night’s leading contenders: Victoria Monet, who was nominated seven times; SZA, who landed nine nominations; and Coco Jones, who was nominated five times.

The #Blackgirlmagic quickly began overflowering with Monet winning her first two Grammy Awards for Best Engineered Non-Classical Album and Best R&B Album for her debut album with JAGUAR II. Alicia Keys also won Best Immersive Audio Album for her rereleased classic album The Diary Of Alicia Keys.

Fans might have also noticed three new categories – Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Those new categories are the results of an effort to make the Grammy Awards “more fair, transparent and accurate,” as Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has explained.

2024 Grammys Red Carpet

We caught Monet at the Variety Grammys party, where she hinted that she planned on bringing her baby girl Hazel on the carpet — and she did! The mother/daughter duo rocked matching custom Versace looks. While on the E! carpet, Monet took us through the details of her look and the ice around her neck that she said made her feel “expensive.”

Kandi Burruss also looked great on the 2024 Grammys red carpet in Retrofete that moved with every sway. She dropped some major tea to Variety on the carpet about the upcoming season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

“I decided I’m not coming back this year,” Burress revealed. “It’s been 14 seasons and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long.”

Burress went on to further reveal that during that time she took on some new projects and had time to think about it.

“Imma take a break, Imma take a moment,” Burress said.

On the E! red carpet, Best New Artist nominee Coco Jones also revealed she was taking it all in.

Keep scrolling down to find more 2024 Grammys red carpet moments and all the marvelous Black looks from the music world’s big night.

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Grammy Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com