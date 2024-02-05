Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Grammy Awards

NewsOne’s sister site HelloBeautiful was on the scene at the 2024 Grammy Awards where celebrities hit the red carpet for music’s biggest night on Sunday. But you know why we’re here — the 2024 Grammys red carpet is our favorite part.
Live from the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, the 2024 Grammy Awards was hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth consecutive year. The Grammy Awards highlight the best artists and entertainers of the year, with Black women leading nominations this year. All eyes were on the night’s leading contenders: Victoria Monet, who was nominated seven times; SZA, who landed nine nominations; and Coco Jones, who was nominated five times.
The #Blackgirlmagic quickly began overflowering with Monet winning her first two Grammy Awards for Best Engineered Non-Classical Album and Best R&B Album for her debut album with JAGUAR II. Alicia Keys also won Best Immersive Audio Album for her rereleased classic album The Diary Of Alicia Keys.
Fans might have also noticed three new categories – Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Those new categories are the results of an effort to make the Grammy Awards “more fair, transparent and accurate,” as Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has explained.
We caught Monet at the Variety Grammys party, where she hinted that she planned on bringing her baby girl Hazel on the carpet — and she did! The mother/daughter duo rocked matching custom Versace looks. While on the E! carpet, Monet took us through the details of her look and the ice around her neck that she said made her feel “expensive.”
Kandi Burruss also looked great on the 2024 Grammys red carpet in Retrofete that moved with every sway. She dropped some major tea to Variety on the carpet about the upcoming season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta.
“I decided I’m not coming back this year,” Burress revealed. “It’s been 14 seasons and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long.”
Burress went on to further reveal that during that time she took on some new projects and had time to think about it.
“Imma take a break, Imma take a moment,” Burress said.
On the E! red carpet, Best New Artist nominee Coco Jones also revealed she was taking it all in.
Keep scrolling down to find more 2024 Grammys red carpet moments and all the marvelous Black looks from the music world’s big night.
1. Victoria MonétSource:Getty
The belle of the ball has arrived! Victoria Monét celebrated her Grammy wins on the red carpet in this stunning satin Atelier Versace gown with signature corset bodice. Her hair was neatly styled in a sleek bun and her neck adorned with a statement necklace.
2. Victoria Monét, John Gaines and HazelSource:Getty
Victoria was also accompanied by her two-year-old daughter Hazel, who is the youngest Grammy nominee in history, and her child’s father John Gaines. Haxel matched her mother’s fab in Atelier Versace. Gaines looked equally as dapper in an olive
3. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones dazzled in a crystalized gown with a plunging neckline by Celia Kritharioti accentuated by simple body jewelry and chunky jewels. She completed the look with a neat updo with whimsical waterfall pieces and shoes by Le Silla. The Best New Artist nominee revealed she is trying to keep her composure on the Grammys carpet and taking it all in.
4. Dawn Richard
Now this is how you turn heads. Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard wore an eccentric crimson-colored floral headpiece and gown by Armenian designer Khosrov from his SS24 Couture collection. Known for her eclectic style, Dawn made sure to take it up a notch for the 2024 Grammys red carpet in this show-stopping look; styled by Joey Thao.
5. Kandi BurrussSource:Getty
Singer/songwriter and reality TV star Kandi Burruss was one of the first to hit the carpet. The former HB cover star served us Hollywood glam in a mesh black and white gown bedazzled with studded fringe by Retrofete. With a side part and curls, her hair was the perfect do to compliment her vintage look.
6. Laverne CoxSource:Getty
Laverne Cox hosted the E! Red Carpet in a red Comme des Garçons SS15 RTW look that showed off her playful side. With a bustier top and latex shirt, the actresses’ daring style was on full display.
7. Gayle KingSource:Getty
Gayle King came to shine in a gold sequin flare jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline and flare pant legs complete with a matching duster jacket.
8. Kat GrahamSource:Getty
Kat Graham came to make a statement in this revealing white Stephane Rolland FW23 Couture gown with collar train and nude panel. One wrong move and can we say wardrobe malfunction? But the daring actress pulled it off. She’s wearing Sterling Forever jewelry.
9. 21 SavageSource:Getty
Rapper 21 Savage made his Grammys red carpet appearance in a studded blazer and pant with leather gloves and sunglasses.
10. Coi LeraySource:Getty
Coi Leray was living and breathing this modern Saint Laurent SS19 RTW bodysuit on the Grammys red carpet. Her eye-popping green fur stole was its own topic and the perfect accessory to her sleek black look. She’s wearing Jacob & Co. Boutique Collection Watch and Diamond Drop Earrings.
11. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Chloe Bailey’s hairstylist is a wizard and flexed his magic on this cowboy copper wig that is so seamless you wouldn’t believe she has locs underneath. Chloe showed off her abs in this bejeweled Gaurav Gupta FW23 Couture gown with split.
12. Niecy Nash BettsSource:Getty
Niecy Nash gave us ‘Renaissance World Tour’ realness in this shining Marc Bouwer gown with floral details and train.
13. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
Summer Walker was a feathery goddess in this eye-popping white look with dramatic hat.
14. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice didn’t let the drama over the #Scammys stop her from smiling on the Grammys red carpet. The Barbie World rapper wore Baby Phat for her Grammys debut. “Giving Bronx mama tonight,” she said on the E! red carpet broadcast adding that she was excited to see who wins in her category of “Best New Artist.”
15. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey gave us MILF on the Grammys red carpet in this nude crystalized gown that fit like a second skin. Accompanied by her partner, DDG, and the father of her child, the young couple looked happily on love as they posed for cameras.
16. Ayra StarrSource:Getty
Ayra Starr brought some color to the carpet in this flowy baby-blue number that puts her melanin on display.
17. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat knows how to serve a head-turning nude corset gown by Dilara Findikoglu. The Paint The Town Red artist covered her body in ink for a vampy look complete with specs and red lip.
