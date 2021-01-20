A Roundup Of The Blackest Moments On Inauguration Day

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris serves as a hopeful turning point for America, as we turn the page from the treacherous four years of Trump’s presidency.

Jan. 20 marked a historic front particularly for Black Americans who saw the first Black woman and the first South Asian woman sworn in as second in command of the nation.

Standing on the steps of a building built by slaves, overlooking land their hands tilled provided a sobering reminder of what founded America and the way forward. The contributions from Black people in America cannot be denied.

From the speeches and sermons, to the small intimate moments, Black culture was embedded throughout the ceremony. From the fashion choices of Kamala Harris, to Michelle Obama’s effortless slay, to National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s stirring recital of “The Hill We Climb,” the tone was set that Black people are not just the fundamental element of America, but the blood that runs throughout.

As Black voters again helped secure Democracy, they will undoubtedly look to a long awaited return on their investment, not just through words and empty promises, but through action and policy.

Vice President Harris undoubtedly will serve a crucial role in the trajectory of the country, and many will look to her leadership as President of the Senate in helping to charter course in policies that will produce equity for Black Americans, including financially, social justice, education and reproductive health.

But the work is not hers alone. Harris will work alongside President Joe Biden to deliver and restore Biden’s campaign slogan “The Soul of America.” With a diverse cabinet and a majority Democratic Congress, the priorities ahead lie within uniting the country, rebuking white supremacy, and providing a course of action to the challenges presented by the ongoing coronavirus.