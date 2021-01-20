A Roundup Of The Blackest Moments On Inauguration Day

The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris serves as a hopeful turning point for America, as we turn the page from the treacherous four years of Trump’s presidency.
Jan. 20 marked a historic front particularly for Black Americans who saw the first Black woman and the first South Asian woman sworn in as second in command of the nation.
Standing on the steps of a building built by slaves, overlooking land their hands tilled provided a sobering reminder of what founded America and the way forward. The contributions from Black people in America cannot be denied.
From the speeches and sermons, to the small intimate moments, Black culture was embedded throughout the ceremony. From the fashion choices of Kamala Harris, to Michelle Obama’s effortless slay, to National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s stirring recital of “The Hill We Climb,” the tone was set that Black people are not just the fundamental element of America, but the blood that runs throughout.
As Black voters again helped secure Democracy, they will undoubtedly look to a long awaited return on their investment, not just through words and empty promises, but through action and policy.
Vice President Harris undoubtedly will serve a crucial role in the trajectory of the country, and many will look to her leadership as President of the Senate in helping to charter course in policies that will produce equity for Black Americans, including financially, social justice, education and reproductive health.
But the work is not hers alone. Harris will work alongside President Joe Biden to deliver and restore Biden’s campaign slogan “The Soul of America.” With a diverse cabinet and a majority Democratic Congress, the priorities ahead lie within uniting the country, rebuking white supremacy, and providing a course of action to the challenges presented by the ongoing coronavirus.
1. Kamala Harris wears purple, as a nod to Shirley ChisholmSource:Getty
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris opted to wear the color purple, while many speculated that she may don her sorority colors salmon pink and apple green. The color purple has deep roots in African nobility, signifying peace, royalty and dignity. Harris wore purple as a nod to Shirley Chisholm, who used the colors purple and yellow during her historic run for president in 1972. Her outfit was designed by two Black designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson.
2. Rep. Jim Clyburn dons SC State University baseball cap
Ok hold up, Jim Clyburn needs a closer seat for getting Biden elected... pic.twitter.com/qkplwoPIEY— Jon Hansen (@JonHansenTV) January 20, 2021
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn wore a South Carolina State University hat, paying homage to his alma mater, one of the oldest historically Black colleges in the state. Clyburn is the third-ranking Democrat in the House.
3. Barack and Michelle Obama arrive at U.S. Capitol
WATCH: Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive for the 46th inauguration. pic.twitter.com/i1lzSDdenn— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 20, 2021
The Obamas as expected arrived at inauguration to support Biden and Harris. Their arrival was welcomed with a large applause and cheers.
4. Capitol Officer Eugene Goodman escorts Kamala Harris
Resounding applause for the entrance of Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who led rioters away from the Senate chamber during the Capitol assault two weeks ago. He is escorting Vice Pres.-elect Kamala Harris at the inaugural ceremony. https://t.co/uHC59FCV2w pic.twitter.com/WHiF1wc0cN— ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021
Goodman garnered acclaim after his quick decision during the Jan. 6 insurrection prevented the rioters from storming the Senate floor. He escorted Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, as they took the steps to make history as the first Black woman to hold the office of Vice President and the first Second Gentleman. Goodman was promoted to acting deputy House sergeant at arms.
5. Obama and Harris fist bump on platform
VP-elect Harris greets former President Obama on Inauguration Day.— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021
A meeting of firsts is captured in what will be an iconic photo: The first Black President of the United States and the first Black Vice President.
6. Fire captain Andrea Hall signs the Pledge of Allegiance
WATCH: Fire Captain Andrea Hall signs and recites the Pledge of Allegiance #InaugurationDay https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/i5a1FTp7PK— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 20, 2021
South Fulton Fire Captain Andrea Hall led the pledge of allegiance with an inclusive gesture by signing the Pledge of Allegiance rather than just simply reciting it.
7. Kamala Harris sworn into office
A historic moment as Kamala Harris is sworn in as the next vice president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/wP0AKTCuto— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 20, 2021
Kamala Harris was sworn into office by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, making “Herstory” as the first Black and South Asian woman to hold the office of Vice President.
8. Remembering Barack Obama’s emotional rendering of “Amazing Grace”
Republican Roy Blunt remembering President Barack Obama singing “Amazing Grace” after the horrible shooting at Mother Emanuel Church is a remarkable moment that underscores today’s message of healing.— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 20, 2021
Country singer Garth Brooks sang “Amazing Grace” at the ceremony, however GOP Rep. Roy Blunt recalled the stirring moment when Barack Obama sang “Amazing Grace” after he gave the eulogy for Rev. Clemente Pinckney, one of the nine people who were killed by a white supremacist at Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
9. National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s recital of “The Hill We Climb”
“We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one…There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it—if only we’re brave enough to be it.”— ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021
Amanda Gorman makes history as youngest poet in recent history to read at a presidential inauguration: https://t.co/qjeUynJUdz pic.twitter.com/1p73XcyI3q
Gorman’s poem was riddled with references to the deep divisions held within the country, but shed light on the notion that the stain of racism and white supremacy in America’s history can be revoked.
10. Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman
Reverend Doctor Silvester S. Beaman delivers the 59th Inaugural Ceremony’s Benediction. pic.twitter.com/i7Q3CnHlaY— #Inaugural59 (@JCCIC) January 20, 2021
Rev. Silvester Beaman who heads Bethel A.M.E. Church in Wilmington, Delaware, gave a a stirring speech on forgiveness and acknowledgement during his powerful benediction. “This is our country. As such, teach us, oh God … to live in it, love in it, be healed in it, and reconcile to one another in it,” he said.
11. Howard University’s “Showtime” Marching Band escorts Vice President Harris
Howard University Showtime Band is CRANKIN #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/J5DTYbD4uY— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 20, 2021
The “Showtime” Marching Band came through spilling over Black excellence with high steps, dancing and tunes. Howard University served their alumnus Vice President Harris very well.