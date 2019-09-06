A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

UPDATED: 10:26 a.m. EDT, Sept. 6, 2019 —

Jury selection began Friday for the murder trial surrounding off-duty Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger illegally entering the home of Botham Shem Jean and shooting him to death exactly one year ago. The actual trial date was set for Sept. 23 in a case that has captured international attention in part because of Guyger’s implausible excuse that she thought she was in her own apartment and shot Jean because she thought he was a burglar.

Many questions have surrounded the trial, including the apparent concern that Guyger won’t get a fair trial, something that should ideally take a back seat to getting justice for Jean, an innocent and upstanding member of society. Jean’s mother recently said that her son didn’t deserve to die like that. In what could be a telling sign, local Dallas police were reportedly given orders that suggest they were preparing for Guyger to be acquitted.

The entire scenario surrounding the shooting was still incomprehensible to many people, even one year later: a police officer supposedly so exhausted from work that she mistook her apartment for the unit under her own, forced her way in and fired off her service weapon immediately. It was not clear whether the door was locked or why Guyger started shooting, especially since her story has repeatedly changed and Jean isn’t alive to explain. Nonetheless, he was shot and killed. The St. Lucia native was only 26 years old.

It took a full 72 hours for Guyger to finally be arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sept. 9. After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000.

There have been several pressing questions about the handling of the case by the Dallas Police Department. Why were the five search warrants for Guyger’s home never executed? Why did it take 18 days for her to be fired? Why has Guyger’s story changed and where is she now? There were suspicions of a cover-up, and the world has been outraged. The killing of Botham Jean is another example of how Black lives and bodies are seen differently in this country. As we all know, if a Black cop killed a white woman in her apartment, there would be swift justice.

See the disturbing timeline below:

1. August of 2018 Botham Jean leading worship. This is who Amber Guyger killed. pic.twitter.com/NDv2zFoj1p — DJ Wade-O (@djwadeo) September 14, 2018 Source:false Botham Jean moves into South Side Flats apartment complex in Dallas, Texas. He is deeply involved in his church and works for the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

September 6, 2018











Around 10 p.m., Botham Jean is in his home. While the details are unclear because only Guyger can tell the story, the 26-year-old is gunned down by the Dallas police officer. Guyger's defense is that she went to the wrong apartment and killed him because she thought he was a burglar.

3. September 9, 2018 Mugshot of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger released after she was arrested on manslaughter warrant in shooting death of Botham Jean https://t.co/a2T3wNREX9 pic.twitter.com/4564d9UrjQ — WTTE FOX 28 (@fox28columbus) September 10, 2018 Source:false After 72 hours, Guyger finally turns herself in. She is charged with manslaughter and released on bond.

4. September 10, 2018 I want you to see what Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger is doing.



Her new story is that #BothamJean's door was unlocked & she yelled for him to put his hands up.



But look at her first story. The door was locked. She kept trying to unlock it. Put down items in her hands, etc. pic.twitter.com/aOvdk15O7g — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 10, 2018 Source:false In an affidavit released on Monday, September 10, Guyger claims Botham Jean “ignored” her commands, blaming the victim for his own death. Also, her story changes, the door went from being locked to unlocked. Also, witness come forward saying they heard a woman’s voice saying, “Let me in!” And a man’s voice saying, “Oh, my God. Why did you do that?” right after the sound of a bullet.

5. September 11, 2018 From another angle, here is a door closing in the same apartment building Botham Jean lived in.



When Dallas PD Officer Amber Guyger says his door was open, it's almost as if she thinks nobody else lives in that building and can demonstrate that the doors close automatically. pic.twitter.com/MRXvZG1pVr — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 11, 2018 Source:false By Tuesday, September 11, it was reported that Guyger now claimed Jean’s door was ajar. A resident proved it was impossible for the doors at the complex to be a jar.

6. September 12, 2018 Source:false Protesters shut down a city council meetingm chanting “No justice, no peace.” Mayor Mike Rawlings abruptly ended the meeting.

7. September 13, 2018 Yesterday, I attended the funeral of Botham Shem Jean. It was one of the most moving experiences I have ever had. Botham was a man of God, a graduate of Harding University, a worship leader, and a brother in Christ. We shared the same city and the same small religious tribe. pic.twitter.com/5BxQyxPgaM — Collin Packer (@collinpacker) September 15, 2018 Source:false On the day of Botham Jean’s funeral, the Dallas police disgustingly released an affidavit saying the there were small traces of marijuana found in his apartment. Lee Merritt, an attorney for Jean’s family, said, “I think it’s unfortunate that law enforcement begin to immediately criminalize the victim — in this case, someone who was clearly was the victim that has absolutely no bearing on the fact that he was shot in his home.”

8. September 14, 2018 Source:false In a powerful press conference, Allison Jean, Botham’s mother, rips into the Dallas police department for releasing details that they found marijuana in his home. She said, “The information received yesterday is, to me, worse than the call that I got on the morning of Friday, Sept. 7. To have my son smeared in such a way, I think shows that the persons who are really nasty, who are really dirty and are going to cover up for the devil, Amber Guyger.” She also added, “Give me justice for my son because he does not deserve what he got. I will not sit back and see that justice does not prevail.”

9. September 18, 2018 Source:Radio One Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall is being slammed by the Jean family and activists for not firing Amber Guyger. However, she says she is “prohibited” from firing her due to “civil service laws” — but she failed to cite the law. Dallas attorney Peter Schulte told ABC 8, “When I read Chief Hall’s statement today, it just doesn’t make much sense to me. I don’t know if it’s ignorance or being naive, but it doesn’t make any sense legally.”

10. September 21, 2018 The Prime Minister of St. Lucia speaks out on the Botham Jean case.https://t.co/PnuaNzywEh — NewsOne (@newsone) September 21, 2018 Source:false St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet slams the Dallas police for the handling of the Botham Jean case, saying, “Some people want to go further, that this was home invasion and therefore is subject to capital punishment. Now again, all these things are starting to play out because capital punishment is what the whole world has been trying to convey to us that we should not practice, yet here is a state in America that still practices it.” He continued, “This is the inconsistency or hypocrisy, if you want to call it that, that exists in the global context that we have to deal with.”

11. September 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/Bvt4ixHGsl — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 24, 2018 Source:false Guyger is finally fired, when only days before Police Chief Hall said she couldn’t fire her. Nonetheless, Jean family is still asking for justice, they are demanding her charges be changed from manslaughter to murder.

12. September 26, 2018 RIP Botham Shem Jean. He was a 26-year-old black man from St. Lucia who was shot and killed in his own apartment by a white Dallas police officer Thursday night. The officer reportedly faces manslaughter charges. https://t.co/50TnpC1Gb9 pic.twitter.com/shRJnkBcxK — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 8, 2018 Source:false The family sued the city of Dallas for civil rights violations. According to Fox 4 in Dallas, “The attorneys say the lawsuit will argue that Jean’s civil rights were violated when off-duty Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger mistakenly went to his apartment and shot and killed him, thinking she was encountering an intruder in her apartment.”

13. September 29, 2018 Today would have been Botham Jean's 27th birthday. We need to keep his name alive. We need police officers to be transparent, and we must remove biases from their ranks. We can't turn away from America's history of racial divisions, but we can pave a different path forward. pic.twitter.com/0ZfIZ8F1xv — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) September 29, 2018 Source:false September 29 was Botham Jean’s birthday. He would have been 27. See the video of Rep. Marc Veasey honoring Jean,

14. October 5, 2018 Source:false Dallas DA Faith Johnson accused of mishandling the case. She continuously defends herself, telling people to “trust” her. She is also accused of being more focus on reelection rather than charging Guyger with murder.

15. October 17, 2018 Another interesting meme shared by Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. pic.twitter.com/LJ9WQRnmEz — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 14, 2018 Source:false In an interview with Jordan Chariton, Jean’s family attorney. Lee Merritt, says there are social media posts with Amber Guyger bragging about being violent. He said, “She bragged about being violent, being short tempered. She bragged about use of force and she spoke out adamantly against things like kneeling [during the anthem] and said the NFL died of ‘Colin’ cancer.” That is an obvious reference to Colin Kaepernick. See one of the posts above.

17. October 19, 2018 Botham Jean’s Mother On The Trump Administration: ‘Some People Just Don’t Care About Lives’ https://t.co/OROFcCf6kN — @pyramidfire (@pyramidfire) October 19, 2018 Source:false Botham Jean’s mother says she has not heard from Trump administration. She says, “What we would like to see is great attention to this case by top government officials in the United States. We have heard nothing from Washington, D.C., and it really gives a feeling that some people just don’t care about lives.”

18. October 22, 2018 Details Of Botham Jean’s Family Lawsuit Against Dallas Are Revealed https://t.co/rV93QLNQf0 pic.twitter.com/Tp2mZtUf7c — Praise 104.7 FM (@PraiseRichmond) October 23, 2018 Source:false Details of the family lawsuit against the city of Dallas revealed. “Jean’s parents say they want their lawsuit to not just focus on how their son died, but to change how police officers are trained about when to fire their weapons,” the Dallas Morning News reported. In addition, “The Jeans also fault [Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé] Hall for turning over the case to the Rangers and say Dallas police should have kept investigating. Hall has said she turned over the case in an effort to be more transparent.” After the backlash, Hall has not commented on the Botham Jean case in weeks.

20. October 29, 2018 Source:false On October, 29, Kimberly Williams-De Leon, 42, was shot and killed in her St. Lucia. Allison Jean, Botham’s mother, spoke out in support of her, saying, “He or she must be caught and caught soon. Now. Immediately… The comfort that one gets from first of all knowing that this person who pulled that trigger is in custody – that’s number one comfort. Number two comfort – that the person who did this is held accountable for their actions and that means that they are given a murder charge.” She also said she will fight for a murder charge for Amber Guyger

21. November 6, 2018 Source:false On the 2 month anniversary of Botham Jean’s death, Justice for Botham Team committee called on the public to wear red. Committee member Nicole ‘Nikki’ David said, “Amber will never be the same again in her life… Amber knows she did something wrong… Justice will be served.”

23. November 26, 2018 Source:Dallas Police Department A grand jury began hearing the case. Activists said they would protest if she is not charged with murder.

24. November 30, 2018 #BREAKING Dallas grand jury charges former police officer Amber Guyger with murder for killing Botham Jean in his own apartment. https://t.co/SLcNgPnZEO — NewsOne (@newsone) November 30, 2018 A grand jury returned an indictment to charge former police officer Amber Guyger with murder for killing Botham Jean. The panel reportedly decided there was enough evidence to show the manslaughter charges Guyger was initially facing were not strong enough.

25. December 28, 2018 Source:Getty DallasNews.com reports Officer Jared Waddle used pepper-ball against protesters. According to department records, the officer “technically shouldn’t have been able to use a PepperBall gun.” However, officials found, in their preliminary report, that the cop “used the gun in a way that was ‘consistent’ with the department’s general orders.” (Photo by Dallas Police Department via Getty Images)

26. December 30, 2018 Amber Guyger appears to continue to be protected by the city of Dallas.https://t.co/tYC6y0iXBz — NewsOne (@newsone) December 31, 2018 FoxNews4.com reported, Dallas released an “extremely small portion of the Botham Jean incident report after an open records request from FOX4.” Incident reports are usually detailed, however, “in this case, all but the first four sentences, which contain basic information, are blacked out.” Outside of the offense being listed as manslaughter, the majority of the other details were blacked out, including if Guyger was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A trial is scheduled for Aug. 12.

28. April 4, 2019 Source:Getty The trial was supposed to begin Aug. 12 but is delayed because Guyger’s lawyers need to “adequately prepare.” The trial is pushed to Sept. 23 — well past the year-mark since Jean’s death.

29. April 30, 2019 The 911 call Amber Guyger made moments after shooting Botham Jean in his own home is released. “I’m f*cked,” she said at one point during the call before later adding, “I’m going to lose my job.” After asking the operator to send a “supervisor,” Guyger kept repeating, “I thought it was my apartment.” Guyger says later in the call that “I’m so tired.”

30. June 5, 2019 Botham Jean’s Mother Breaks Silence On Amber Guyger’s 911 Call https://t.co/y44q5FCXMw — ghetto intellectual™ (@kzshabazz) June 5, 2019 According to an interview with Sight Magazine, Allison Jean said she believed the 911 call was leaked to gain sympathy for Guyger. Jean said, “Listening to it, it sparked some anger within me because I’m not hearing the dispatcher pay much attention to him. I didn’t hear the dispatcher ask about his condition, whether he was breathing, whether he was responsive…And I’m wondering whether it was because it was a police-involved shooting that the victim didn’t matter.”

31. August 30, 2019 Dallas police officers were reportedly given new orders relating to Amber Guyger's murder trial for killing Botham Jean in his own home.



Jury selection begins Friday.https://t.co/RBHayvIUF1 — NewsOne (@newsone) September 3, 2019

32. September 5, 2019 "I'm not raising my expectations," Allison Jean said about whether justice will be served in Amber Guyger's murder trial for killing her son, Botham Jean, in his own home in Dallas.



Jury selection starts tomorrow, the anniversary of the shooting.https://t.co/cECezs80cQ — NewsOne (@newsone) September 5, 2019