Remembering Tina Turner The Style And Hair Icon

Tina Turner left a lasting impression on the world. She will forever be remembered for her art, immeasurable talent, resilience, fashion and beauty. She stepped on the scene as Anna Mae Bullock and the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue and later blossomed in her solo career as Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and, may we add, style.

Turner, known as much for her music as she was for sporting her signature honey blond mussed-up hairstyle, died on Tuesday at her home in Switzerland following a lengthy illness. She was 83 years old.

Turner, who was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, was an entertainer for nearly 60 years. The Grammy-winning rock artist rose to mainstream prominence in the ’60s as part of the duo Ike & Tina Turner. Ike and Tina married in 1962 and performed together. The duo’s turbulent and abusive relationship was documented in the memorable 1993 semi-autobiographical film, What’s Love Got to Do With It, a box office smash that also provided a glimpse into how and when Turner decided to spice up her tresses with what all but became her trademark look in the 1980s.

Turner’s ensembles and hair will go down in history as the blueprint for fashion. Her picture should be next to the definition of fierce in the dictionary. The “Better Be Good to Me” singer rocked to her own beat by sporting unique fly looks that have often been emulated. She was among the first to popularize short fringe dresses, as she wore them often to shimmy and display her luscious long legs. Her wild hairstyles played into her rock star persona and set trends for the beauty industry that are still relevant today.

Whether sporting ash-washed denim jeans with 5-inch heels or slinging her honey-blonde spiked layered hair all around the stage, Turner — who won eight Grammy Awards and sold more concert tickets than any other solo performer in history — did so with fashion finesse. And in case you forgot why she is one of the originators of the style, here are five reasons that show why Tuner’s fashion and hair were “Simply the Best.”

