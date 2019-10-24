Twitter Is Clowning Tyler Perry’s New Television Shows

Tyler Perry‘s “The Oval” and “Sistas” premiered on BET last night. While many people wanted to support, Twitter was doing some serious clowning.

“The Oval” described as “the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.”

Perry said about the show, “The Oval is not a political show. It’s a story of an interracial couple in the White House. It’s about following them upstairs to the residence, following the Secret Service home, following the maids and the butlers home. It’s a powerful, fun thing for me.

“Sistas” is described as a show that “follows a group of single black females from different walks of life who bond over their one common thread: why am I single? In this bold new series, viewers watch these women navigate their “complicated love life” status, careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.”

It’s hard to hate being that both shows were filmed at the newly opened Tyler Perry Studios. Nonetheless, Twitter had jokes, see the reactions below: